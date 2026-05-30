Fun Facts You Probably Never Knew About King Charles

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If you think you know everything there is to know about the King of England, think again. King Charles III has no doubt undergone a stunning transformation — from a young royal who was long the heir to the throne, to his two marriages, his 2023 ascension (finally), and his cancer diagnosis, the British monarch has sure lived a lot of life. While the royals often feel unrelatable thanks to their blue blood status, the king isn't actually that different from us regular folks. For one, King Charles III weathered a tragic childhood, facing extreme bullying while he attended the ultra exclusive boarding school Gordonstoun, in Scotland.

One of Charles' former classmates, Johnny Stonborough, recounted in a column for Newsweek how the young prince was incredibly shy when he first arrived at the school at only 13 years old. Staff members made it clear that Charles was "not to be treated any different," but many of his peers resorted to relentlessly picking on him, sometimes even leading to physical violence. Charles continued to keep to himself, never retaliating, and focused his efforts on things like painting (yes, he's actually a watercolor artist).

The prince eventually managed to make some friends, and once he found his feet, Charles turned out to be a real wisecracker. While his school experience wasn't exactly great, the young man continued to hone the talents he discovered there. In fact, the royal is considered one of the most successful living artists in the U.K., having earned approximately £2 million from art sales between 1997 and 2016. His work predominantly features the royals' family homes as well as Scottish scenery, a place close to his heart. However, Charles' artistic prowess is hardly the most interesting thing about him.