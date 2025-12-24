​​Tragic Details About King Charles' Childhood

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It is hard to imagine King Charles III as a little boy. The powerful British monarch was once simply Prince Charles, the son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Born on November 14, 1948, Charles was immediately thrust into the spotlight. At 3 years old, he took on the daunting task of becoming heir to the throne when his mother was anointed sovereign, after her father, King George VI, died. Little did Charles know that the responsibility of the monarchy wouldn't fall into his hands until much later in life — when Elizabeth died in 2022 — and many other hardships would plague his childhood.

"Charles' childhood is tragic in a way and really heartbreaking," Christopher Andersen, a journalist and author of the biography "The King: The Life of Charles III," revealed on Newsweek's podcast, "The Royal Report." "From the beginning, he was an abandoned and lonely little boy." Charles' childhood was marked by the absence of his mother and father; the former was described as "detached," and the latter was characterized as intimidating in Jonathan Dimbleby's 1994 book, "The Prince of Wales: A Biography."

Charles couldn't escape his family at school either, as he was often ridiculed by other students for being royalty and thus generally an outsider. The physical abuse from his peers was so brutal that even former teachers and classmates have addressed the royal's school suffering in the media. However, Charles has also taken a beating from the press, with scandal-laden stories and mocking jokes since he was a child. Overall, a crowned adolescence was nothing like the fairytale some may dream about.