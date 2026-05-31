CBS News Anchor Jane Pauley Has Been Married For Decades: Her Relationship In Photos

CBS news anchor Jane Pauley has had a long career, and despite her controversial departure from the "Today" show, she has become one of the hosts who immediately comes to mind when people think of the "faces" of TV journalism. Behind the camera, however, Pauley has had somewhat of a quiet personal life, including a long and successful marriage to Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist Garry Trudeau.

The pair were first introduced to each other by Pauley's fellow "Today" show host Tom Brokaw at a dinner party in 1975. The couple would marry in 1980 and go on to have three kids. Pauley gave birth to twins Rachel and Richard in 1983, and had their third child, Thomas, in 1986.

One of the few times the couple ever publicly talked about their relationship was for a 2018 CBS News profile of Trudeau at the reveal of his Yale University "Doonesbury" archive. Pauley shared a cute anecdote about how their honeymoon was slightly delayed by his comic deadlines and tendency to work at the airport. Pauley then joked that despite assumptions that she could do better, she was always "holding out for a cartoonist."