Who Is CBS' Jane Pauley And What Happened To Her?

These days, Jane Pauley is perhaps best known as one of the faces of CBS, but that network wasn't always her home. Depending on which morning show your family watched each day, you may know Pauley as one of the news anchors who famously left the "Today" show." If you didn't watch morning television, you may have come to trust her as one of the people behind the desk on "Dateline NBC."

Pauley grew up in Indiana, and she first found herself on television at the young age of 22. She's been a lifelong devotee of broadcast journalism ever since, quickly working her way up to the very top of the field and carving out a space for herself — and for women like her — everywhere she went. She's seen it all, from morning television to nightly news to hosting talk shows to writing multiple books, and her career has been defined by exactly that willingness to follow a story — in this case, her own life — wherever it may lead.

She's been all over the television landscape, so we should listen as Pauley looks toward the future. "I have some questions about where journalism is heading. And I don't know what the industry will look like," she mused to Adweek in 2024. "But there is a very deep bench of talent out there ... It's an amazing world." Here's how she's spent the past few decades of her career, always chasing reinvention.