How Bruce Dern & His Late Ex-Wife Diane Ladd Rewrote The Rules Of Celebrity Divorce
There's a common assumption that Hollywood divorces are long and drawn out, with the egos of the celebrities, along with their hurt feelings, making the whole process pretty horrible for everyone involved. It's also somewhat of a safe bet that most celebrity exes aren't going to go around speaking highly of their former partners. Sometimes, though, two stars can transcend the difficulties of divorce and, after some time, not only show respect for one another, but actually work together and act like a family again. That was the case with Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd, who, through good times and bad, always seemed to love one another, even if they weren't always together.
Dern and Ladd married in 1960 and divorced nine years later, but the tragedy that started them down the path of separation happened in 1962 when their daughter, Diane Elizabeth Dern, sadly drowned at 18 months old. Dern and Ladd tried for years to work through the grief, and had a second daughter, the brilliant actor and '90s fashion icon Laura Dern, but their marriage wasn't meant to be.
Dern and Ladd didn't speak for years, but they always respected one another. When Ladd passed away in 2025, Dern told Us Weekly, "She was a great teammate to her fellow actors. She was funny, clever, gracious. But most importantly to me, she was a wonderful mother to our incredible wunderkind daughter. And for that I will be forever grateful to her."
Bruce Dern, Diane Ladd, and Laura Dern share a special honor in Hollywood
While acting dynasties are nothing new in Hollywood, few are as beloved as Bruce Dern, Diane Ladd, and Laura Dern. To date, the three of them have earned a collective eight Academy Award nominations, with Laura winning one for her work in 2020's "Marriage Story." While plenty of families have multiple Oscar nominees and winners in their clans, the Dern-Ladd clan has something special to them alone. In 2010, Bruce, Laura, and Diane became the first parents and child to get their stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame all at the same time and right next to one another.
The family has also acted together, though never all three in the same project. Bruce and Diane co-starred in 1966's "The Wild Angels" and 1970's "The Rebel Rousers," then reteamed in 1995 for "Mrs. Munk," which Diane also directed. Art imitated life for Diane and Laura, with the two playing mother and daughter in numerous films and television series, most notably in David Lynch's 1990 film "Wild at Heart" and two decades later in Mike White's HBO series "Enlightened."
In his aforementioned statement to Us Weekly, Bruce highlighted "Wild at Heart" for showcasing Diane's talents. "Diane was a tremendous actress and I feel like, a bit of a 'hidden treasure' until she ran into David Lynch," he said, adding, "When he cast her as Laura's mom in Wild at Heart it felt like the world then really understood her brilliance." The pair would reteam with Lynch for his film "Inland Empire."
Laura and her father finally worked together on Apple TV's "Palm Royale." In 2020, the always stunning Laura Dern opened up about the family relationship while talking to Interview Magazine, saying, "It sounds like a cliché, but she's really one of my closest friends, and so's my dad. He and I weren't very close when I was younger, but now we're best friends."