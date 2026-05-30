How Bruce Dern & His Late Ex-Wife Diane Ladd Rewrote The Rules Of Celebrity Divorce

There's a common assumption that Hollywood divorces are long and drawn out, with the egos of the celebrities, along with their hurt feelings, making the whole process pretty horrible for everyone involved. It's also somewhat of a safe bet that most celebrity exes aren't going to go around speaking highly of their former partners. Sometimes, though, two stars can transcend the difficulties of divorce and, after some time, not only show respect for one another, but actually work together and act like a family again. That was the case with Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd, who, through good times and bad, always seemed to love one another, even if they weren't always together.

Dern and Ladd married in 1960 and divorced nine years later, but the tragedy that started them down the path of separation happened in 1962 when their daughter, Diane Elizabeth Dern, sadly drowned at 18 months old. Dern and Ladd tried for years to work through the grief, and had a second daughter, the brilliant actor and '90s fashion icon Laura Dern, but their marriage wasn't meant to be.

Dern and Ladd didn't speak for years, but they always respected one another. When Ladd passed away in 2025, Dern told Us Weekly, "She was a great teammate to her fellow actors. She was funny, clever, gracious. But most importantly to me, she was a wonderful mother to our incredible wunderkind daughter. And for that I will be forever grateful to her."