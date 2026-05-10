Laura Dern's Stunning Style Moments Will Make You Nostalgic For '90s Fashion

Laura Dern is a force to be reckoned with on either side of the camera, both writing and starring in hit series such as "Enlightened" as well as serving as the muse for legendary directors like the late David Lynch. With a filmography spanning over 100 projects across 50 years, the "Jurassic Park" star has more than made her mark on cinema through multiple industry shifts (and one role that almost ended Laura Dern's career). While her first credits were all the way back in the 1970s and Dern's official breakout role was in 1980's "Foxes," the 1990s encapsulated a very special moment in the beloved star's trajectory. Iconic films such as "Wild At Heart" still hold a tremendous amount of influence over culture, as do many of Dern's most memorable style moments from the era.

Being the daughter of two influential actors, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern, may not have shielded her from tragedy early in Laura Dern's life, but it also exposed the youngster to a foundational love for fashion. In an interview with Women's Wear Daily, at the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2026 runway, the actor shared, "Ralph Lauren has been part of my family story since I was a toddler. He designed the costumes for 'The Great Gatsby,' which my father starred in, and became a lifelong friend to our family." As her career reached new heights, it's no surprise that the 1990s were the "Blue Velvet" star's most impressive decade for fashion. While many of the biggest trends have made their way back into the zeitgeist over the years, Dern's original ensembles have us feeling nostalgic.