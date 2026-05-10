Laura Dern's Stunning Style Moments Will Make You Nostalgic For '90s Fashion
Laura Dern is a force to be reckoned with on either side of the camera, both writing and starring in hit series such as "Enlightened" as well as serving as the muse for legendary directors like the late David Lynch. With a filmography spanning over 100 projects across 50 years, the "Jurassic Park" star has more than made her mark on cinema through multiple industry shifts (and one role that almost ended Laura Dern's career). While her first credits were all the way back in the 1970s and Dern's official breakout role was in 1980's "Foxes," the 1990s encapsulated a very special moment in the beloved star's trajectory. Iconic films such as "Wild At Heart" still hold a tremendous amount of influence over culture, as do many of Dern's most memorable style moments from the era.
Being the daughter of two influential actors, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern, may not have shielded her from tragedy early in Laura Dern's life, but it also exposed the youngster to a foundational love for fashion. In an interview with Women's Wear Daily, at the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2026 runway, the actor shared, "Ralph Lauren has been part of my family story since I was a toddler. He designed the costumes for 'The Great Gatsby,' which my father starred in, and became a lifelong friend to our family." As her career reached new heights, it's no surprise that the 1990s were the "Blue Velvet" star's most impressive decade for fashion. While many of the biggest trends have made their way back into the zeitgeist over the years, Dern's original ensembles have us feeling nostalgic.
Laura Dern made big shoulders and bright colors look incredibly chic
While the 1980s were defined by women's power suits and shoulder pads, Laura Dern proved that the trend still had staying power by bringing them with her into the 1990s. At the premiere for "Total Recall," in January 1990, the actor stunned in a puffy fire engine red blazer and sleek black pants. The deep neckline also showed off her textured black and white top, making the bold primary color pop with just enough softness to give the outfit a chic oversized look that didn't overwhelm her.
Laura Dern's sultry leopard print look still stuns today
Laura Dern has mostly steered clear of animal print in the 2020s, but this portrait from a photoshoot back in January 1990 looks like it would fit perfectly on the mood-board for Maddy, Alexa Demie's character on "Euphoria." Glamorous pearl earrings and a matching necklace stack create quite the edge against her open leopard print trench coat and black bralette. It was positioned to frame the shot perfectly, bringing drama and symmetry into the model-height actor's photo. Dern's teased hair also carried over some of the drama from the decade prior, while also managing to catapult the look into the 21st century. In fact, it would still work today.
Laura Dern's ultra slim silhouette was super chic
Laura Dern and her "Jurassic Park" co-star Jeff Goldblum had very different takes on the power suit while posing together at the Independent Spirit Awards, in March 1993. While his look brought the 1990s into the abstract pattern of his tie, Dern's cross necklace was an era-specific trend paired with her creamy white blazer and slacks. While her shoulders still appeared to be padded, the slimmer look of the outfit was much better suited for the new decade. It's heartbreaking to think that if Laura Dern had lost her "Jurassic Park" role to another A-list actor, we may have never got to appreciate this outfit.
Laura Dern stunned in more casual '90s trends too
Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum also rocked more casual '90s trends on the red carpet, with the pair looking significantly more dressed down at the premiere of "A Perfect World" in November 1993. With her former co-star layering a denim undershirt under his blazer, Dern stunned in a grungy dark lip and velvet cardigan. Her paisley print mauve tank top and thin black choker also brought some of the best elements of the emergent subculture to the red carpet. These two looked awfully cozy during this particular appearance, but the truth about Laura Dern's dating history tells another story.
Laura Dern's short-sleeved turtleneck and shades look is timelessly cool
While Laura Dern's looks for photoshoots and red carpets were undeniably stunning, her streetwear style wasn't lacking either. In a July 1993 outing, Dern looked effortlessly cool in her black sunglasses, leather jacket, short-sleeved turtleneck, and high-waisted jeans. The "Marriage Story" star's chunky gold belt-buckle brought a metallic punch to the center of her outfit, drawing the eye to her cinched waist, while her leather boots poking out from the bottom of her pants solidified the edgy but classy feel to the whole ensemble.
Laura Dern's racy cut-outs brought wonderful dimension to her floor-length gown
There was just enough drama to Laura Dern's black, floor-length gown at the Sheba Humanitarian Awards Gala in January 1995 to ensure it didn't feel boring. Paired with a black silky shawl, two oval cut-outs on the chest gave the actor the illusion of two different necklines. Dern notably re-wore this dress to the Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty in both 2013 and 2020 (the year she took home her best supporting actress Oscar for "Marriage Story"). Although another of Laura Dern's Oscars outfits drew some unflattering criticism, in 2021, this dress has clearly proven itself to be a winner.