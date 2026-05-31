7 Times Laura Dern Shared The Red Carpet With Her Legendary Dad Bruce
With most families, special moments are usually kept pretty private. Pictures of weddings and birthdays and other special events will surely make it to Facebook or some other form of social media, but unless a photo includes something that makes it go viral, these moments aren't likely to be seen by the world at large. But when you're as famous as Laura Dern and her dad, Bruce Dern, anytime you get together in public, photographers will be there to share the event with everyone and anyone. The father and daughter, along with the equally famous former wife and mother Diane Ladd, are considered some of the greatest actors to come from their respective generations. And while they weren't always on speaking terms, as Laura told Interview, "He and I weren't very close when I was younger, but now we're best friends."
It seems that after mending their relationship, Bruce and Laura Dern enjoyed walking the red carpet together, and their appearances at premieres and other events have led to countless photos of the two together, each showing off their own style. Fans love to see the elegant and beautiful Laura smiling while her father, with his intense eyes and sharp features, more often than not scowls at the cameras. These moments also capture the two amazingly talented actors at different times of their lives, allowing us to see how, even as time passes and things may not always be great, familial love endures.
Bruce and Laura Dern show off their effortless style in 1990
1990 was a big year for Bruce and Laura Dern. Laura's career would hit a new high with the critically acclaimed "Wild at Heart," her second movie with director David Lynch and the first time she worked with her mother, Diane Ladd. The same month that "Wild at Heart" was released, Bruce had his own critically acclaimed movie, "After Dark, My Sweet."
Here, the father and daughter are seen walking the red carpet for the premiere of Bruce Dern's movie. It's impossible not to notice how effortlessly cool Bruce looks with his sunglasses and smirk. And, unsurprisingly, Laura Dern looked stunning.
Laura Dern and Bruce Dern hit the classic Sears photo pose
In the 1980s and 1990s, people really liked to get family photos where everyone looked at something off camera. These photos were usually taken by local photographers at a place like Sears, where the family could then order a variety of photo sizes, from wallet-sized to a giant photo to hang over the mantle.
But for celebrities, getting out to Sears could be difficult. Here, in a photo from 1991, Laura and Bruce Dern apparently decided to use the paparazzi to get a perfect '90s family photo while on the red carpet.
Diane Ladd joins Laura Dern and Bruce Dern at the Citizen Ruth premiere
In a rare moment in which the whole family was spotted together in public, Laura Dern was clearly very happy to walk the red carpet of her movie "Citizen Ruth" with her mother, Diane Ladd, who also appears in the film, and her dad, Bruce Dern.
Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern divorced in 1969 when Laura was 2, and it was one of the many tragedies Laura Dern and her parents have dealt with over the years. But, in this moment, they all appear happy to be together.
Bruce Dern and Laura Dern are ready to read
In 1999, Bruce and Laura Dern showed up at the Los Angeles library for a reading, and it seems that they showed up in character. Bruce, with his combed back silver hair, tinted sunglasses at night, and black turtleneck, looks like the movie version of a reclusive writer who hides away in his cabin in the woods.
Meanwhile, Laura, with her hair in a ponytail, long flower dress, and comfy sweater while holding some books, could easily be mistaken for the mousy librarian who helps the reclusive writer open up and leave his cabin to see the world.
The family shares a special moment on a red carpet
In 2010, Bruce Dern, Diane Ladd, and Laura Dern were honored to be the first family in history to be given adjoining stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. All three actors showed up for the ceremony, revealing their stars to the world.
In the photo, the family stands on a red carpet in front of their stars. Bruce, in true Bruce Dern fashion, looks nonplused by the situation, while Laura flashes her iconic smile and Diane Ladd is nearly overcome with the emotion that sharing this moment with her ex-husband and daughter seems to be bringing on.
Bruce and Laura Dern walk the Oscars red carpet
The 2015 Academy Awards were a big night for Bruce Dern. For just the second time in his storied career, the actor was nominated for an Oscar, with his work in the 2014 film "Nebraska" being praised by critics and film boards around the world. Joining him for that special day was his daughter.
Laura Dern looked absolutely amazing in her dress, and was clearly proud of her dad. Sadly, Bruce didn't win an Oscar that night, but getting to go to the ceremony with his daughter was surely a great feeling all its own.
Laura and Bruce Dern attend Cannes in 2026
Over the years, audiences have watched Laura Dern's transformation from a young star looking to prove herself into an icon beloved by millions. But at Cannes in 2026, the focus was on her dad, Bruce Dern, who attended the film festival to see the premiere of "Dernsie: The Amazing Life of Bruce Dern," a documentary about his life.
The moment was surely bittersweet for the father and daughter; Diane Ladd, Bruce Dern's ex-wife and Laura Dern's mother, died in November 2025. But in this moment on the red carpet at Cannes, they could at least be sure that her legacy, as well as theirs, will live on for ages.