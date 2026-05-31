7 Times Laura Dern Shared The Red Carpet With Her Legendary Dad Bruce

With most families, special moments are usually kept pretty private. Pictures of weddings and birthdays and other special events will surely make it to Facebook or some other form of social media, but unless a photo includes something that makes it go viral, these moments aren't likely to be seen by the world at large. But when you're as famous as Laura Dern and her dad, Bruce Dern, anytime you get together in public, photographers will be there to share the event with everyone and anyone. The father and daughter, along with the equally famous former wife and mother Diane Ladd, are considered some of the greatest actors to come from their respective generations. And while they weren't always on speaking terms, as Laura told Interview, "He and I weren't very close when I was younger, but now we're best friends."

It seems that after mending their relationship, Bruce and Laura Dern enjoyed walking the red carpet together, and their appearances at premieres and other events have led to countless photos of the two together, each showing off their own style. Fans love to see the elegant and beautiful Laura smiling while her father, with his intense eyes and sharp features, more often than not scowls at the cameras. These moments also capture the two amazingly talented actors at different times of their lives, allowing us to see how, even as time passes and things may not always be great, familial love endures.