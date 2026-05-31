Will Mandy Moore Ever Return To Making Pop Music? Here's What She Said

While she is mostly known as an actor these days, Mandy Moore was also once a pop music star. Original fans of the "This Is Us" star may be wondering if she will ever grace us with another major pop record again. While she has confirmed that she's still interested in music, she emphasized in an interview with Andy Cohen that a return to her pop star days is unlikely.

In the May 2026 SiriusXM interview in question, Cohen asked Moore about a potential comeback, framing it around Hilary Duff's return to pop music. Moore explained that it simply was not her calling. "I feel like that would be fun, perhaps. I just feel like Hilary is so incredible. She's made to be a pop star. That is just not my bag. ... I'm 42."

Moore further explained, "I've made a couple records — the last one was like four years ago — but my husband's a musician, and I make music with him, and it's just decidedly a smaller audience, like theaters and clubs." The husband in question is Taylor Goldsmith, who is the lead singer of the band Dawes. The two have collaborated on multiple songs over the years, including "Finding You Backwards," a 2022 song made for the Amazon romantic comedy film "I Want You Back."