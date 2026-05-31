The Pricey Way Kris Jenner & Daughter Kylie Show Their Love For Each Other

Finding the perfect gift for a loved one can be challenging, but Kris Jenner and her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner, might have cracked the code for each other. During her appearance on the "Therapuss" podcast in May 2026, Kylie said that she and her mother love to give each other Hermès Birkin bags as gifts for Christmas and birthdays. "Most of my new bags now are from my mom," Kylie said. "It's our love language."

Kylie now has a collection of Birkin bags, shown in a carousel of pictures she shared on Instagram in April 2026. She said on the "Therapuss" podcast that Kris got her the first bag when she turned 18. Kardashian fans may also remember Kylie's 25th birthday celebration, which she shared on TikTok in 2022. In the video, Kylie opened a gift box from her mother, which contained a rare Birkin bag. Kylie said in the video that the bronze bag is one of only three like it.

Birkins are known for being extremely rare and expensive. In 2025, the prototype Hermès Birkin bag that Jane Birkin helped create and then owned was auctioned off for $10 million, but other bags range from $10,000 to over $250,000. This is just the norm in the lavish lives of the Kardashians and their children.