The Pricey Way Kris Jenner & Daughter Kylie Show Their Love For Each Other
Finding the perfect gift for a loved one can be challenging, but Kris Jenner and her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner, might have cracked the code for each other. During her appearance on the "Therapuss" podcast in May 2026, Kylie said that she and her mother love to give each other Hermès Birkin bags as gifts for Christmas and birthdays. "Most of my new bags now are from my mom," Kylie said. "It's our love language."
Kylie now has a collection of Birkin bags, shown in a carousel of pictures she shared on Instagram in April 2026. She said on the "Therapuss" podcast that Kris got her the first bag when she turned 18. Kardashian fans may also remember Kylie's 25th birthday celebration, which she shared on TikTok in 2022. In the video, Kylie opened a gift box from her mother, which contained a rare Birkin bag. Kylie said in the video that the bronze bag is one of only three like it.
Birkins are known for being extremely rare and expensive. In 2025, the prototype Hermès Birkin bag that Jane Birkin helped create and then owned was auctioned off for $10 million, but other bags range from $10,000 to over $250,000. This is just the norm in the lavish lives of the Kardashians and their children.
Kris' relationship with her daughter Kylie has changed over the years
Kris Jenner has often referred to Kylie Jenner as her favorite kid. In 2022, Kris said so during a lie detector segment on "The Late Late Show with James Corden." In 2024, E! News reported that Kris chose Kylie over her second-oldest daughter, Kim Kardashian, when asked who she preferred in a since-deleted Instagram video. But Kris has made similar jokes about Kim. In 2022, Kris wrote on X that she loves Kim the most among her daughters. The truth about Kylie and Kris Jenner's relationship is that it has changed often. Fans of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" have seen the mother and daughter have small squabbles and major fights, such as when Kylie thought Kris was taking over her company, Kylie Cosmetics.
In 2019, Kylie told Harper's Bazaar Arabia, "When I became a mother, my perspective on life completely changed, and so did how I look at my own [mom] and appreciate all the things she's done for me." Kris replied that her relationship with Kylie had evolved over time, and they were very close at that time. "And for me, I just want her to know that I'm always here to guide her and help her with whatever she needs, rather than it always being, you know, the way it used to be back in the day," Kris said. As of writing, Kylie has two children, Stormi and Aire. They are just two of Kris' many grandchildren.