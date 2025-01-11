How Many Grandchildren Does Kris Jenner Really Have?
If there's one thing Kris Jenner is big on, it's family. The reality star is constantly posting snapshots to Instagram of her large brood of kids and grandkids. Though she sometimes wonders if taking her family on the road to fame was the right call, she definitely enjoys watching her loved ones thrive in both their personal and professional endeavors. Kris is the mom to six kids, four she had with her first husband, Robert Kardashian, and two she had with former partner Caitlyn Jenner.
Kris and Robert share Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Rob Kardashian, while Kris and Caitlyn share Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. When Kris was married to Caitlyn, she also had four stepchildren: Burt Jenner, Cassandra Marino, Brandon Jenner, and Brody Jenner.
All of Kris' kids are grown up, and most of them have children of their own now, which makes the "momager" a grandmother to a whopping 13 kiddos — 15, if you add on son-in-law Travis Barker's two kids from a previous relationship, and 24, if you include her ex-stepchildren's offspring.
Meet all of Kris Jenner's adorable grandkids
Kris Jenner became a grandmother in 2009 when her oldest daughter, Kourtney Kardashian, welcomed son Mason with her now ex-partner, Scott Disick. The couple later had daughter Penelope and son Reign. Kim Kardashian has four children with ex-husband Kanye West: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Khloé Kardashian shares two kids with ex Tristan Thompson: daughter True and son Tatum. Rob Kardashian, welcomed his only child, a daughter named Dream, whom he shares with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna. Kylie Jenner has two kiddos with Travis Scott: daughter Stormi and son Aire. Kris' youngest grandchild is named Rocky, who is the son of Kourtney and Travis Barker. Kris also has two stepgrandchildren: Landon Barker and Alabama Barker.
Moreover, Kris' ex-stepchildren with Caitlyn Jenner have a total of 11 kids. Burt Jenner and Cassandra Marino each have three kids, Brandon Jenner has four children, and Brody Jenner has one daughter.
For Mother's Day in 2024, Kris posted a lovely tribute on Instagram to both her children and grandchildren. "Being a grandmother is such a fabulous, magical and special experience and allows me to relive the beautiful moments I had with [my children] when [they] were little," she related. "The delicious times I share with my grandchildren remind me every day how blessed I am and how full my heart is."