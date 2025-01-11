How Many Grandchildren Does Kris Jenner Really Have?

If there's one thing Kris Jenner is big on, it's family. The reality star is constantly posting snapshots to Instagram of her large brood of kids and grandkids. Though she sometimes wonders if taking her family on the road to fame was the right call, she definitely enjoys watching her loved ones thrive in both their personal and professional endeavors. Kris is the mom to six kids, four she had with her first husband, Robert Kardashian, and two she had with former partner Caitlyn Jenner.

Kris and Robert share Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Rob Kardashian, while Kris and Caitlyn share Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. When Kris was married to Caitlyn, she also had four stepchildren: Burt Jenner, Cassandra Marino, Brandon Jenner, and Brody Jenner.

All of Kris' kids are grown up, and most of them have children of their own now, which makes the "momager" a grandmother to a whopping 13 kiddos — 15, if you add on son-in-law Travis Barker's two kids from a previous relationship, and 24, if you include her ex-stepchildren's offspring.