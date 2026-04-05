Buffy The Vampire Slayer Stars Who Sadly Passed Away

Nicholas Brendon memorably portrayed the wise-cracking, lovable sidekick Xander Harris. The character appeared in all seven seasons of the hit show, becoming a beloved member of the Scooby Gang. Brendon's performance served as comic relief amid all the supernatural chaos, helping him become a fan-favorite presence in the series and earning him three Saturn Award nominations. Landing the role was a dream come true for the actor, who opened up about the experience in an interview with A.V. Club.

"There was a general feeling on set that was always wonderful. It just felt like it was some sort of blessed, ordained project. There were so many times I'd just be on set and in this place of wonder, saying, 'Oh my god. I can't believe I'm a part of this show.' It was like a dream." Upon the conclusion of "Buffy" in 2003, Brendon had notable roles in "Criminal Minds," "Private Practice," and "Faking It," and frequently attended fan conventions, though he often made headlines for his run-ins with the law.

Brendon had openly struggled with both his mental health and substance abuse and was arrested numerous times for offenses including domestic violence and vandalism, entering rehab sporadically throughout the years. In 2022, he suffered a heart attack and was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect, and had previously undergone spinal surgeries. Brendon sadly passed away in his sleep on March 20, 2026, at 54. His family released a statement saying he died of natural causes (via The Hollywood Reporter).