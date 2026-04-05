Buffy The Vampire Slayer Stars Who Sadly Passed Away
The trailblazing supernatural hit "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" captivated audiences all around the world when it first made its thrilling debut in 1997. The series featured a stacked ensemble cast led by Sarah Michelle Gellar, Alyson Hannigan, and David Boreanaz. Throughout its seven-season run, viewers became deeply invested in the fearless teenage slayer Buffy Summers and her loyal pals as they fought against terrifying forces of evil, and the show became a must-see staple of TV.
Following its conclusion in 2003, the show's talented cast went on to find success in Hollywood, though many "Buffy" stars have sadly died in the decades since it aired. Fans of the series were left devastated when Michelle Trachtenberg died at just 39 in 2025, and her former castmates paid tribute to her in touching messages. They were subsequently left stunned by the sudden passing of Nicholas Brendon in March 2026, and both of their unexpected deaths led to a resurgence in popularity for the show as fans flocked to relive its magic.
Nicholas Brendon
Nicholas Brendon memorably portrayed the wise-cracking, lovable sidekick Xander Harris. The character appeared in all seven seasons of the hit show, becoming a beloved member of the Scooby Gang. Brendon's performance served as comic relief amid all the supernatural chaos, helping him become a fan-favorite presence in the series and earning him three Saturn Award nominations. Landing the role was a dream come true for the actor, who opened up about the experience in an interview with A.V. Club.
"There was a general feeling on set that was always wonderful. It just felt like it was some sort of blessed, ordained project. There were so many times I'd just be on set and in this place of wonder, saying, 'Oh my god. I can't believe I'm a part of this show.' It was like a dream." Upon the conclusion of "Buffy" in 2003, Brendon had notable roles in "Criminal Minds," "Private Practice," and "Faking It," and frequently attended fan conventions, though he often made headlines for his run-ins with the law.
Brendon had openly struggled with both his mental health and substance abuse and was arrested numerous times for offenses including domestic violence and vandalism, entering rehab sporadically throughout the years. In 2022, he suffered a heart attack and was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect, and had previously undergone spinal surgeries. Brendon sadly passed away in his sleep on March 20, 2026, at 54. His family released a statement saying he died of natural causes (via The Hollywood Reporter).
Robin Sachs
English actor Robin Sachs became widely known to American audiences when he appeared as Ethan Rayne, an old friend of Rupert Giles on "Buffy," who brings trouble for the Watcher and Scooby Gang beginning in the Season 2 episode "Halloween." Sachs portrayed the Chaos-worshipping warlock for four episodes throughout the series. His final appearance was in Season 4's "A New Man," when the Initiative finally arrested him.
When asked what it was like playing the villainous Rayne, Sachs opened up to Daily Dragon. "Ethan was not loved enough by his mother. And was spanked a lot by his father, which he rather enjoyed. Evil? No, I think he's charmingly mischievous in an evil sort of way." Outside of the supernatural hit, Sachs had memorable performances in films like "The Lost World: Jurassic Park" and "Galaxy Quest" and in TV shows including "Murder, She Wrote," "Alias," and "NCIS."
He had also done extensive work within the video game world, voicing Zaeed Massani in the "Mass Effect" series as well as in games such as "GoldenEye: Rogue Agent" and "Dragon Age: Origins." After the conclusion of "Buffy," there had been talks for Anthony Stewart Head (Giles) to have his own BBC spin-off special entitled "Ripper," in which Sachs would potentially appear once again as the Watcher's nemesis, but nothing came to fruition. Sachs died from a heart attack on February 1, 2013, at 61, just four days shy of his next birthday.
John Ritter
TV legend John Ritter was known for his performances in hit sitcoms such as "Three's Company" and "8 Simple Rules," and the actor shocked his fans when he guest-starred as a frightening villain in the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" Season 2 episode "Ted." Ritter's character Ted served as a love interest for Buffy's mother Joyce, but he became increasingly violent toward the teenage slayer, until he was revealed to be a robot. Ritter's terrifying portrayal showcased his impressive range as an actor.
"The first half, you think, 'Hey Buffy, just relax, give the guy a break' — he's almost too good to be true," Ritter said for the Season 2 behind-the-scenes DVD commentary. "And there's something about Buffy that I think she sees her mom reacting to this guy in a different way and it threatens her, but then there's just something about the guy, he's just too perfect." Ritter died at 54 on September 11, 2003, from an aortic dissection, leaving behind his wife Amy Yasbeck and his four children, including his son Jason.
Jason had a profound relationship with his late father, and the younger Ritter had opened up about losing his dad on the "Melissa Rivers Group Text" podcast. "When there's someone in your family who's a force of nature, where they come into a room and that's where the focus goes, it's bizarre when that person is gone. There's like a black hole of energy ... and your family becomes something different, but it's hard to comprehend that a life like that is over."
Vincent Schiavelli
Famed character actor Vincent Schiavelli was known for his distinct eyes and sad face. The performer had roles in a slew of TV shows and films such as "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," "Ghost," and "The People vs. Larry Flynt." In "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," Schiavelli played Enyos, Jenny Calendar's uncle and a Romani clan member who helped restore Angel's soul in Season 2. He appeared in two episodes of the popular show in 1998, when his character was brutally killed off by a soulless Angel.
Schiavelli's unique features were a result of Marfan syndrome, a connective tissue disorder, and he served as an honorary co-chair of the National Marfan Foundation, speaking to young adults affected by the disorder and encouraging them to achieve their goals. Abraham Lincoln was believed to have possibly suffered from Marfan syndrome, and those who have it often die at a younger age from a heart attack; Schiavelli underwent heart surgery in the '90s as a preventative measure.
"People who are affected by it have a variety of manifestations. We tend to be tall and, for the most part, thin," he told the Chicago Tribune in 1991. "Many people have a crooked spine. We tend to be loose-limbed, with long, spidery fingers and long feet. Lincoln very much fits the profile." Schiavelli continued to steadily act up until his death at 57 on December 26, 2005, from lung cancer, while at home in Polizzi Generosa, Italy.
Michelle Trachtenberg
Fans were initially puzzled when Michelle Trachtenberg joined the series as Buffy's new little sister Dawn Summers during the fifth season premiere as a crucial component of the storyline. Trachtenberg had previously appeared in "Harriet the Spy" and "Inspector Gadget" before landing the role in 2000. She had also worked with Sarah Michelle Gellar on the soap opera "All My Children." The actor did not know what creator Joss Whedon had in store for Dawn when she signed on.
"My meeting with Joss at the beginning of the season was kind of like, 'Alright, welcome to the cast, you're a teenager, you're a Key, have fun.' So I had to take from areas that really weren't giving much to come up with a character," she told the BBC. "What really helped and was very lucky was the fact that I was such a huge fan of the show that I understood how things were going to play out." For her portrayal of the mysterious Dawn, Trachtenberg received a Young Artist Award.
Trachtenberg later had roles in "Gossip Girl" and "Ice Princess" before she tragically died on February 26, 2025, at 39, of complications from diabetes. The star's "Buffy" castmates paid tribute, and Gellar wrote in an Instagram post: "Michelle, listen to me. Listen. I love you. I will always love you. The hardest thing in this world, is to live in it. I will be brave. I will live... for you."
Bob Morrisey
Bob Morrisey was another popular TV character actor who first appeared in the fifth season episode "Real Me," portraying an unnamed homeless man struggling with mental illness who quickly discovers Dawn is not what she seems. Morrisey appeared in two additional episodes as the mentally disturbed character turned insane by Glory, and his performance in the first episode helped clue in audiences that Dawn's abrupt arrival was downright foreboding.
The actor even crossed over and had a guest role on the Season 3 premiere of the spin-off series "Angel," in which he played Dr. Gregson, a demon who disguises himself as a doctor, removes the heart of a vampire, and collects rare organs. Prior to his work in "Buffy," Morrisey had a recurring role as Gil Le Fleur in "Northern Exposure" and made a slew of TV appearances on shows including "The X-Files," "Will & Grace," and "The Outer Limits."
The dynamic character actor continued to work in the industry constantly after popping up in the Buffyverse and subsequently landed parts in "NYPD Blue," "Star Trek: Enterprise," and "The Shield." Morrisey died in his home at 71 on December 29, 2017, of complications from Alzheimer's disease.
Angelo Spizzirri
Angelo Spizzirri appeared as Sunnydale High School student Chris Epps in the second season episode "Some Assembly Required," in which he brings his older brother Daryl back from the dead in terrifying Frankenstein-fashion. Chris and his friend Eric begin removing body parts from the graves of deceased girls in hopes of creating an undead companion for Daryl, leading the Scoobies to investigate. "Buffy" marked Spizzirri's first on-screen credit, and he went on to land parts in "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," "L.A. Heat," and "Underclassman."
His most prominent role outside of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" was in the 2002 sports drama "The Rookie," in which he portrayed baseball player Joel De La Garza. Following a lull in his acting career, Spizzirri decided to become a tour manager but unexpectedly died in October 2007 at 31 from undisclosed causes. The nature of his death had largely remained a mystery to the public until his "Rookie" castmate Chad Lindberg took to Instagram to honor his late friend on the 11th anniversary of his death in 2018.
Lindberg shared a photo of the two with another acquaintance, revealing in the poignant post that Spizzirri "took his own life 11 years ago today. It's hard to believe it's been that long ago already. I miss him dearly & think of him all the time." He then went on to share a number for a suicide helpline while encouraging his followers to never give up in the moving tribute.
Kathryn Joosten
Kathryn Joosten was another "Buffy" guest star with an extensive acting repertoire. The actor had also appeared in "Roseanne," "Dharma & Greg," and "The Drew Carey Show" before popping up in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" Season 4 episode "Where the Wild Things Are" as the sadistic Genevieve Holt, who ran a home for troubled teenagers with an iron fist before it became a cursed frat house that affects Buffy and her boyfriend Riley.
Joosten is perhaps best known for her roles as the president's personal secretary Mrs. Delores Landingham in "The West Wing" and as Wisteria Lane's headstrong resident Karen McCluskey in "Desperate Housewives," for which she won two Primetime Emmy Awards. She pursued an acting career later in life after divorcing her husband in 1980 and working as a psychiatric nurse, starting in community theater at 42 before transitioning to TV work.
"I'd like to be remembered as a good actress who had a lot of fun, a wonderful sense of humor, and was a great comedian," she told the Television Academy shortly before her death. In an unfortunate example of art imitating life, Joosten died of lung cancer on June 2, 2012, at 72, just weeks after her "Desperate Housewives" character died the same way on-screen, in the episode that officially ended that show after eight seasons. Joosten's co-stars paid tribute, and this included Felicity Huffman, who wrote on X (via Daily Mail), "All my prayers and love to Katherine Joosten's family. Rest in peace, she was an amazing woman and a wonderful actress."
Conchata Ferrell
Known for her commanding on-screen presence and versatility, Conchata Ferrell's career spanned more than 40 years. The actor had served up winning performances in "L.A. Law" and "Teen Angel" before her guest role in the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" Season 2 episode "Go Fish." The episode featured Ferrell as Nurse Greenliegh, who meets a gruesome death after she is fed to a group of swimmers she had administered an experimental drug to, causing them to transform into ferocious Gill Monsters.
Ferrell became a staple of the small screen after she portrayed the hilarious, sharp-tongued Berta on "Two and a Half Men" from 2003 to 2015, which nabbed her two Primetime Emmy nominations for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series. Her other noteworthy TV projects include "Murder, She Wrote" and "Hearts Afire," and in acclaimed films like "Edward Scissorhands," "Mystic Pizza," and "Erin Brockovich."
Ferrell died from complications from cardiac arrest on October 12, 2020, at 77. Her "Two and a Half Men" co-stars, Jon Cryer and Charlie Sheen, mourned her heartbreaking death in statements via Deadline. "She was a beautiful human. I'm crying for the woman I'll miss, and the joy she brought so many," Cryer said, while Sheen offered up his own sweet condolences: "An absolute sweetheart, a consummate pro, a genuine friend. Berta, your housekeeping was a tad suspect, your 'people' keeping was perfect."
Jean Speegle Howard
Jean Speegle Howard, the mother of illustrious filmmaker Ron Howard and prominent character actor Clint Howard, found steady work as a TV star in the '90s and had memorable guest roles on countless popular shows, including "Married... With Children," "The Wonder Years," and "Roseanne," having put her own Hollywood dreams aside to raise her family. In 1956, she appeared in the Western "Frontier Woman," as did her husband Rance and young son Ron. The family went on to become one of the most prominent in the industry.
On "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," Speegle Howard made an appearance in the first season episode "Teacher's Pet," in which she portrayed a kind elderly woman whose identity is stolen by an insect demon. Howard frequently appeared in her son Ron's films and delivered an impressive performance as astronaut Jim Lovell's mother Blanche in his Oscar-winning hit "Apollo 13." She also had supporting roles in "Scrooged," "Matilda," and "Black Sheep."
Jean died on September 2, 2000, from respiratory and heart illness at 73, and Ron dedicated his holiday staple "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" to his mother in her honor after her passing. He paid tribute to her once again on Instagram on what would have been her 98th birthday in 2025, praising her "can-do spirit and total support of her loved ones."
Camden Toy
Camden Toy was famous in the industry for his extensive character work and remarkable ability to emote through prosthetic makeupThe actor appeared in six episodes of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" between 1999 and 2003. Toy starred in one of the show's most revered episodes, Season 4's "Hush," which followed a group of spine-tingling fairy-tale ghouls known as The Gentlemen, who arrive in Sunnydale to steal the voices of their victims and take their hearts.
The 44-minute episode only contained 17 minutes of spoken dialogue, and the creatures' disturbing appearance paired with the ominous silent atmosphere made for a truly unforgettable episode. Toy would later return for five episodes in the seventh season, serving up even more scares as the skin-eating demon Gnarl. The character actor had quite the resume, playing roles on other shows like "Angel," "The Mentalist," and "Shameless," though his performance in "Hush" is undeniably his most memorable.
His audition for the episode unnerved series creator Joss Whedon because of his frightening silent miming, leading him to wave off Toy and swiftly declare, "Okay, thank you, thank you ... I'm going to have nightmares now!" (according to his interview with Wicked Horror). Toy frequently attended comic cons and fan conventions throughout his career, and he sadly died from pancreatic cancer at 68 in his home on December 11, 2023.