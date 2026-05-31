Cowboy Camp: How The Dutton Ranch Stars Trained For The Yellowstone Universe

"Yellowstone" fans were eager to follow the relationship between Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler, played by Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, on the spinoff show "Dutton Ranch." The husband and wife attempt to make a new life for themselves in Texas, but Beulah Jackson, played by Annette Bening, is out to make it more challenging for them. Beth and Rip aren't alone in Texas, they brought along Carter, essentially their adopted son. He's played by Finn Little, and Carter's love interest on the show is Jackson's granddaughter Oreana, played by Natalie Alyn Lind.

Along with recurring characters, another common thread between "Yellowstone" and "Dutton Ranch" is the extensive time spent on horseback by many of the main cast. That meant the stars of the show had to be able to ride convincingly, which involved going to "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan's "cowboy bootcamp." Little and Lind spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the immersive experience, clarifying that beyond just riding horses, they took a week to work on a range of horseback activities, including "riding, roping, cutting," (via YouTube).

For the uninitiated, cutting is when the rider separates one cow from a herd; it involves a strong connection with the horse and a fair amount of trust. At one point, riders drop the reins entirely and let the horse lead. Both Tyler Sheridan and his wife Nicole Muirbrook, with whom he shares a sizeable age gap, have competed in cutting competitions.