Before & After Pics Of Celebs Who Transformed Their Hair By Going Blond

Celebrities love to switch up their hairstyles (just like us!), and many have looked completely unrecognizable after dying their hair in unexpected hues. Some have gone lighter, highlighting their hair in various shades of blond to totally revamp their look. From Rihanna's strawberry blond hair to Lindsay Lohan's bright blond styles, it's incredible to see these before-and-after pictures of celebrities going blond.

Speaking to People in July 2025, "The Parent Trap" star and natural redhead detailed how she feels about highlighting her hair. "Once you start to go [blond], you want to keep going a little lighter and it just gives such a fresh, ethereal feeling that I love, and that's how I'm feeling these days," Lohan revealed. "Fresh and ethereal and bright and happy. Having a hair color that mimics how you feel inside is always a plus." Every celebrity who goes blond likely has their own reasons for making the change, from just switching up their normal routine to a reflection of their inner happiness and so much more. Sometimes, that change transforms a star's appearance.