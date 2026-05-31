Before & After Pics Of Celebs Who Transformed Their Hair By Going Blond
Celebrities love to switch up their hairstyles (just like us!), and many have looked completely unrecognizable after dying their hair in unexpected hues. Some have gone lighter, highlighting their hair in various shades of blond to totally revamp their look. From Rihanna's strawberry blond hair to Lindsay Lohan's bright blond styles, it's incredible to see these before-and-after pictures of celebrities going blond.
Speaking to People in July 2025, "The Parent Trap" star and natural redhead detailed how she feels about highlighting her hair. "Once you start to go [blond], you want to keep going a little lighter and it just gives such a fresh, ethereal feeling that I love, and that's how I'm feeling these days," Lohan revealed. "Fresh and ethereal and bright and happy. Having a hair color that mimics how you feel inside is always a plus." Every celebrity who goes blond likely has their own reasons for making the change, from just switching up their normal routine to a reflection of their inner happiness and so much more. Sometimes, that change transforms a star's appearance.
Miley Cyrus brought back the spirit of Hannah Montana by going blond
This isn't the first time Miley Cyrus has gone blond — who could forget her iconic "Wrecking Ball" era in 2013? — but this bold transition is just as striking. In the picture on the left, Cyrus looked stunning at the 66th Grammy Awards on February 4, 2024, with her dark brown hair curled away from her face for a voluminous look. Even though she had some highlights in her hair, it was nothing compared to the bold blond look she rocked at the premiere of the "Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special" on March 23, 2026.
Zendaya's blond hair for a press tour was so stunning
During the "Challengers" press tour, Zendaya stunned fans with a blond 'do. In the photo on the right, taken during an April 14, 2024, photo call in Italy, she looked glamorous with loosely curled blond hair framing her face. Compare this to the picture on the left, taken at the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024, where her hair was styled in a beautiful dark brown bob. She almost looked like a new person when she stepped out with blond tresses.
Lindsay Lohan has changed from her signature red hair to blond many times
Nobody switches from red hair to blond hair (and vice versa) like Lindsay Lohan. The actor showed off her natural red hair at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 10, 2024, in the picture on the left. This looks much different from her blond hair, which you can see in the right photo, taken at the "Freakier Friday" premiere on July 22, 2025. Her features look softer when she opts for blond, which could also be due to her makeup choices. It's incredible how easily she can pull off either hair color, making both look effortlessly beautiful.
Rihanna showed her style range by stepping out with beautiful blond hair
Rihanna understands the power of a bold beauty moment, and she let her blond hair shine in the above-right picture from a product launch at her Fenty Beauty Brand on April 26, 2024. She is stunning with her honey-blond strands, which complemented her subtle eye makeup and pink lip color. This is a stark contrast from the photo on the left, from the Met Gala on May 1, 2023, featuring dark brown hair, shimmery eyeshadow, and bright red lipstick. With these pics, Rihanna proved she knows how to rock any hair color.
Kendall Jenner's blond locks were a stark departure from her usual look
Kendall Jenner was glowing with platinum blond hair as she walked the runway at the "Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris — Walk Your Worth" show during Paris Fashion Week on September 23, 2024. The lighter color paired with bright red lipstick give her a more dramatic look compared to the photo on the left, of Jenner's natural dark brown hair taken at the Met Gala on May 6, 2024. Jenner's blond hair transformation was unexpected and simply gorgeous.
Lisa Rinna evoked 'Derby debutante' with her curly blond look
Lisa Rinna rocked a curly blond bob 'do (seemingly a wig) at the premiere of "Stop! That! Train!" on May 18, 2026, in the picture on the right. Her tightly curled blond ringlets look much different from her normal slicked-back brown hair, seen in the above-left picture taken on May 11, 2026. In a May 19, 2026, interview with E! News, the "Traitors" star shared that the inspiration for the striking new style was, "Derby debutante, of course." She added, "We were kind of going for a Madonna, Doja Cat vibe today."