'The Guy Who Killed The Brady Bunch:' How Cousin Oliver Handled His 'Jinx' Reputation

If you're an avid fan of classic sitcoms, you're no doubt familiar with the trope that involves the writers introducing a new, young character late in a show's life in an effort to revive interest. "Family Matters" had 3J, "Married... with Children" had Seven, "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" cast had the rapidly aging Nicky, and so on. However, arguably the most infamous example is Cousin Oliver, aka the "Jinx," a character introduced in the fifth and final season of "The Brady Bunch." Not only has this particular trope literally been dubbed "Cousin Oliver Syndrome" by TV audiences, but some have even gone as far as to (unfairly) blame the character for the demise of the show as a whole. Fortunately, the actor behind Cousin Oliver, Robbie Rist, seems to have a good sense of humor about the whole thing.

In a 2023 interview with Cracked, Rist explained that he was already a seasoned child actor by the time he joined the cast of "The Brady Bunch" in its final season. As such, he didn't really think much of it when the show was canceled. "I just moved onto more jobs," he said. But while the original "Brady Bunch" ended in 1974, it was not one of those 1970s shows that was soon forgotten. It saw a massive resurgence in popularity during the '80s and '90s, which led to spinoff shows, TV reunion movies, and even two theatrical releases. It was only then, Rist says, that he started to realize just how hated his character truly was. "People would come up to me and say, 'You're the guy who killed The Brady Bunch.' It cemented itself in the early days of the internet," he recalled. For the most part, though, it seems that Rist was able to brush off the online chatter, armed with the knowledge that Cousin Oliver was merely a scapegoat.