'The Guy Who Killed The Brady Bunch:' How Cousin Oliver Handled His 'Jinx' Reputation
If you're an avid fan of classic sitcoms, you're no doubt familiar with the trope that involves the writers introducing a new, young character late in a show's life in an effort to revive interest. "Family Matters" had 3J, "Married... with Children" had Seven, "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" cast had the rapidly aging Nicky, and so on. However, arguably the most infamous example is Cousin Oliver, aka the "Jinx," a character introduced in the fifth and final season of "The Brady Bunch." Not only has this particular trope literally been dubbed "Cousin Oliver Syndrome" by TV audiences, but some have even gone as far as to (unfairly) blame the character for the demise of the show as a whole. Fortunately, the actor behind Cousin Oliver, Robbie Rist, seems to have a good sense of humor about the whole thing.
In a 2023 interview with Cracked, Rist explained that he was already a seasoned child actor by the time he joined the cast of "The Brady Bunch" in its final season. As such, he didn't really think much of it when the show was canceled. "I just moved onto more jobs," he said. But while the original "Brady Bunch" ended in 1974, it was not one of those 1970s shows that was soon forgotten. It saw a massive resurgence in popularity during the '80s and '90s, which led to spinoff shows, TV reunion movies, and even two theatrical releases. It was only then, Rist says, that he started to realize just how hated his character truly was. "People would come up to me and say, 'You're the guy who killed The Brady Bunch.' It cemented itself in the early days of the internet," he recalled. For the most part, though, it seems that Rist was able to brush off the online chatter, armed with the knowledge that Cousin Oliver was merely a scapegoat.
The Brady Bunch was going to be canceled anyway
In both his 2023 interview with Cracked and a 2009 interview with Pop Entertainment, Robbie Rist recalled one key instance of the early internet turning his "Brady Bunch" character into public enemy number one. Apparently, Cousin Oliver was a frequent target on the website WhoWouldYouKill.com. "I believe the Cousin Oliver character had more emails than anybody else on the site," Rist told Pop Entertainment. However, humor prevailed in the face of vitriol. "A friend of mine took all the quotes from the site and made me a little booklet," he shared.
Of course, most reasonable people (including Rist himself) are well aware of the fact that Cousin Oliver did not, in fact, doom "The Brady Bunch" to cancellation. The fact of the matter is that the show was a sinking ship well before Rist came aboard in 1974, armed only with a roll of tape to plug the leaks. Nielsen ratings from 1973, for instance, show that "The Brady Bunch" was already being left in the dust by other, much more popular sitcoms like "All in the Family," "Sanford and Son," and "M*A*S*H."
As Rist told Pop Entertainment in 2009, "Really, the show was over after Hawaii [the setting of Season 4's three-part opener in 1972]. It was just a dinosaur that was too stupid to find its tar pit. The show didn't go out with a bang. It went out with a whimper. They just didn't renew. There was no final episode." During his later chat with Cracked, Rist equated the notion that Cousin Oliver killed 'The Brady Bunch' with the myth that Yoko Ono broke up the Beatles. "If you really think that a nine-year-old child had the capability to bring down a popular American television show, then I say, 'Believe that and enjoy,'" he said.