The Classic Sitcoms Soap Opera Star Mark Grossman Loved As A Kid
Mark Grossman has become one of the hottest names in soaps thanks to his role on CBS' "The Young and the Restless" as Adam Newman. The actor's early work included appearances in made-for-TV movies and indie films before Grossman eventually found his way into the world of soap operas. In 2019, Grossman's acting career soared to new heights when he was chosen to replace Justin Hartley as Victor Newman's (Eric Braeden) villainous son on "Y&R." This role earned Grossman a Daytime Emmy nomination for best supporting actor in 2020, solidifying him as a key player in daytime television.
Despite the soap star's demonstrable success, Grossman actually didn't set out to become an actor. Growing up, the Arizona native wanted to pursue a career in sports instead — specifically, motocross. As he recalled to Soap Opera Digest in 2019, Grossman was just 11 years old when he developed a passion for riding dirt bikes. "All I wanted was to be a pro racer," he shared. But as a child, he was also engrossed in classic sitcoms such as "Home Improvement" and "Full House." And, although he also loved "Married... With Children," his "parents thought it was too racy, so I wasn't allowed to watch it."
Interestingly, it doesn't seem that Grossman was a huge fan of "Y&R" before making his debut on the show in 2019. In fact, he confessed in an interview with Michael Fairman TV that he had to do his homework on Adam to bring himself up to speed. "When you're out there as an actor, you're auditioning for all kinds of stuff," Grossman explained, adding, somewhat ironically, "And I don't really watch much TV as it is."
Mark Grossman is finally enjoying the fruits of his labor
Fortunately, acting has worked out quite well for Mark Grossman. After several years of appearing in smaller projects, the actor landed his first major role on the short-lived Freeform series "Famous in Love," starring Bella Thorne in the lead role. Originally, he was slated to appear in just one episode, but Grossman ended up being written into five additional installments during Season 1 of the romantic drama. He subsequently took on a few more relatively minor projects before eventually landing "The Young and the Restless." As the soap star proudly informed Hellenic News of America in 2021, "It's a big role and an important role in the show. I am glad they chose me." The actor added, "Adam is an underdog, driven, and misunderstood. [...] He is very interesting and I love to play him."
Leading up to his first year on "Y&R," Grossman reflected on the transformative experience in a chat with Digital Journal. "It has been great," he relayed. "I feel so lucky. I can't believe it has already been seven months!" Despite the challenges of going from indie projects to a major soap opera, the actor adapted well to his new normal. Meanwhile, he also shared some tips for aspiring actors who are looking to break into the industry, stressing the importance of hard work and perseverance. "You can't sit around waiting for the phone to ring," Grossman warned. "Being proactive is the only way that things are going to happen."