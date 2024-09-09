The Classic Sitcoms Soap Opera Star Mark Grossman Loved As A Kid

Mark Grossman has become one of the hottest names in soaps thanks to his role on CBS' "The Young and the Restless" as Adam Newman. The actor's early work included appearances in made-for-TV movies and indie films before Grossman eventually found his way into the world of soap operas. In 2019, Grossman's acting career soared to new heights when he was chosen to replace Justin Hartley as Victor Newman's (Eric Braeden) villainous son on "Y&R." This role earned Grossman a Daytime Emmy nomination for best supporting actor in 2020, solidifying him as a key player in daytime television.

Despite the soap star's demonstrable success, Grossman actually didn't set out to become an actor. Growing up, the Arizona native wanted to pursue a career in sports instead — specifically, motocross. As he recalled to Soap Opera Digest in 2019, Grossman was just 11 years old when he developed a passion for riding dirt bikes. "All I wanted was to be a pro racer," he shared. But as a child, he was also engrossed in classic sitcoms such as "Home Improvement" and "Full House." And, although he also loved "Married... With Children," his "parents thought it was too racy, so I wasn't allowed to watch it."

Interestingly, it doesn't seem that Grossman was a huge fan of "Y&R" before making his debut on the show in 2019. In fact, he confessed in an interview with Michael Fairman TV that he had to do his homework on Adam to bring himself up to speed. "When you're out there as an actor, you're auditioning for all kinds of stuff," Grossman explained, adding, somewhat ironically, "And I don't really watch much TV as it is."

