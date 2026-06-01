Why JFK Jr.'s Ex Daryl Hannah Traded Hollywood Glamour For A Quiet Life

John F. Kennedy Jr.'s ex-girlfriend, Daryl Hannah, was a prominent name in Hollywood back in the 1980s and 1990s. While she's well known for starring in the iconic film "Blade Runner," Hannah really shot to superstardom when she landed a role in Quentin Tarantino classics, "Kill Bill: Volumes 1 and 2." The once-beloved star's career started to fizzle out after that, however, and she eventually gave it all up for a quiet life behind the scenes when Hannah was 39. While some speculated that Hollywood's ageism had something to do with this, the "Splash" star also dealt with some personal issues that kept her from returning to the big screen.

During a 2015 interview with The Guardian, Hannah revealed that, while she truly adored acting, she didn't love the fame that came with it. "I always loved the process, but I was very uncomfortable with the other aspects of the job — the publicity and all that stuff," the '80s icon acknowledged. "I didn't realize that, because I was a self-conscious, picked-on kid, when people were looking at me, I'd feel they were making fun of me." Hannah was also diagnosed with autism when she was young, and told The Times that, aside from having to deal with her diagnosis, she is also an incredibly shy person, which made promoting her films a nightmare.

"I never went on talk shows, never went to premieres. Going to the Academy Awards was so painful for me I'd almost faint just walking down the red carpet," the actor confessed. In fact, she couldn't even pluck up the courage to call people back who wanted to offer her work, which damaged her reputation. Hannah eventually moved from California to live full-time on her ranch in Colorado.