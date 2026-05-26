Julie Andrews Wows Fans With Her 'Grace' And 'Warmth' In New Video

If you've been missing icon Julie Andrews lately, you're in good company. The 90-year-old singer and actor certainly isn't in the public eye as much as she once was. On Memorial Day, though, she made an appearance for a good cause. The World Parkinson Coalition shared a video, which was created for this year's World Parkinson Congress, featuring the legendary performer. While the video is less than a minute long, chatter about it online shows that this was more than enough to make fans feel emotional and grateful to see the beloved "Sound of Music" star.

There she is...! A lovely new message from Julie Andrews for the World Parkinson Coalition, lending her voice to an important cause with her usual grace, warmth, and sincerity. We are SO happy to see her. pic.twitter.com/nqiiyfozrq — Julie Andrews Online (@JAOnlineNews) May 25, 2026

The video shows Andrews sitting next to a window in what appears to be her living room. The Oscar winner is wearing a blue crewneck with gold jewelry and looking just as poised as ever. She addresses the congress' attendees, noting, "Your participation is invaluable as we seek to find a cure to this terrible disease." She ends the video saying, "May we all become a beacon of light to stop it in its tracks. Count me in as a red thread. Thank you." The video made its way to X, where plenty of netizens expressed that the star was a sight for sore eyes. One of her fan accounts shared it, writing, "There she is...! A lovely new message from Julie Andrews... lending her voice to an important cause with her usual grace, warmth, and sincerity. We are SO happy to see her," which summed up the overall response well.