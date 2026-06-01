The Iconic Role John Travolta Almost Played And Why He Turned It Down
John Travolta (who currently holds the title of Beret King) got his big break on the sitcom "Welcome Back Kotter." As Vinnie Barbarino, the leader of the "Sweathogs" high-school underachiever class, Travolta was equal parts swagger and sweetheart. That winning combination quickly led to his other two signature '70s roles: Tony Manero in "Saturday Night Fever" and Danny Zuko in "Grease" (funnily enough, he played a supporting role in the Broadway show, as T-Bird member Doody). Today, Travolta might be known for yet another famous character if only he hadn't turned it down. In the early '90s, the actor was approached with an offer to play the titular role in a film about a man with a simple mind but a good heart. Over the course of four decades, the character becomes a star athlete, a war hero, a successful businessman, and finally the husband of his childhood sweetheart.
The movie was a guaranteed crowd-pleaser, and it would have cemented Travolta's lofty position as an A-list star at a time when he was hitting a bit of a plateau. But he ultimately decided against it, and instead, Tom Hanks transformed himself into the lovable Forrest Gump, in the process winning millions of hearts and one of his Academy Awards. At least Travolta was in good company; Bill Murray and Chevy Chase also reportedly rejected the part before it went to Hanks. Don't feel too sorry for the "Carrie" star, though. The reason he nixed "Forrest Gump" was because Travolta had also been offered the role of Vincent Vega in "Pulp Fiction." The smooth, ponytailed hitman was a sharp departure from his previous roles, which kept him from being pigeonholed in addition to reviving his career.
John Travolta has no career regrets
As the famous quote goes, life is like a box of — well, you know the rest. John Travolta was nominated for a best actor Oscar for his performance in "Pulp Fiction," but lost to Tom Hanks for "Forrest Gump," the part he might have played himself. In a 2007 interview, the "Grease" star confirmed that he has no regrets about the decision "because if I didn't do something Tom Hanks did, then I did something else that was equally interesting or fun," (via Remind magazine). Despite Travolta's often tragic life, the Oscar nominee has enjoyed consistent success in his chosen field. Notably, acting has been a near-lifelong passion for him, with Travolta famously leaving high school at 16 to make the audition rounds. His success in "Pulp Fiction" led to blockbusters like "Face/Off," alongside comedies ("Wild Hogs"), cartoon voiceover work ("Bolt"), and plenty more besides.
Travolta even returned to singing when he played Edna Turnblad — a role traditionally played by a man — in the musical version of "Hairspray." John Waters, who created the original movie, enthused in a chat with Variety, "John Travolta plays Edna as someone who had been young and very hot, but now is stay-at-home and embarrassed to go out of the house." The "Saturday Night Fever" star admitted to second-guessing another role that eventually went to his good friend Hanks too. In a separate interview quoted by Far Out magazine, Travolta acknowledged, "I probably should have said yes" to playing Paul Edgecomb, the kind-hearted prison guard in "The Green Mile." But, he added, "What you turn down can be a gift to someone else. There is enough to go around."