The Iconic Role John Travolta Almost Played And Why He Turned It Down

John Travolta (who currently holds the title of Beret King) got his big break on the sitcom "Welcome Back Kotter." As Vinnie Barbarino, the leader of the "Sweathogs" high-school underachiever class, Travolta was equal parts swagger and sweetheart. That winning combination quickly led to his other two signature '70s roles: Tony Manero in "Saturday Night Fever" and Danny Zuko in "Grease" (funnily enough, he played a supporting role in the Broadway show, as T-Bird member Doody). Today, Travolta might be known for yet another famous character if only he hadn't turned it down. In the early '90s, the actor was approached with an offer to play the titular role in a film about a man with a simple mind but a good heart. Over the course of four decades, the character becomes a star athlete, a war hero, a successful businessman, and finally the husband of his childhood sweetheart.

The movie was a guaranteed crowd-pleaser, and it would have cemented Travolta's lofty position as an A-list star at a time when he was hitting a bit of a plateau. But he ultimately decided against it, and instead, Tom Hanks transformed himself into the lovable Forrest Gump, in the process winning millions of hearts and one of his Academy Awards. At least Travolta was in good company; Bill Murray and Chevy Chase also reportedly rejected the part before it went to Hanks. Don't feel too sorry for the "Carrie" star, though. The reason he nixed "Forrest Gump" was because Travolta had also been offered the role of Vincent Vega in "Pulp Fiction." The smooth, ponytailed hitman was a sharp departure from his previous roles, which kept him from being pigeonholed in addition to reviving his career.