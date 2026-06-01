Lady Amelia & Lady Eliza Share This Feature With Late Aunt Princess Diana
Princess Diana's nieces have been taking the fashion world by storm, and the twins made headlines again at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, stunning on the red carpet in chic Zuhair Murad gowns. While Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer (two of Charles Spencer's seven children) certainly looked the part, there was something else that caught our attention — both ladies seem to have inherited Diana's striking blue eyes, and their respective gowns only served to emphasize this more. Amelia wowed in a glittering nude dress, while Eliza turned heads in black. With their hair pulled back off their faces in classy matching buns, Amelia and Eliza's striking eyes were on full display, totally stealing the show.
The People's Princess was known for her blue eyes, which she emphasized with Princess Diana's timeless eye makeup looks. The beloved royal was frequently seen sporting blue eyeliner, a makeup choice we're pretty sure was in violation of the many beauty rules royals are forced to follow. As Grazia magazine pointed out, despite '80s beauty trends promoting pops of color, it wasn't exactly embraced in high society circles, which made her decision to don the look all the more noticeable (and iconic). The princess clearly knew what she was doing, though.
Those signature blue lash lines only served to emphasize her already striking blue gaze even more. To this day, royal fans and makeup enthusiasts alike still look at photographs of Diana rocking various shades of blue eyeliner for inspiration. Amelia and Eliza might not have opted to draw attention to their eyes with blue eyeliner like their aunt famously did, but their respective looks at Cannes 2026 still served to highlight their similarly gorgeous blue eyes all the same.
Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza have something else in common with Princess Diana
Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer have more than just their eye color in common with Princess Diana. The twins unfortunately also had to deal with overeager paparazzi when they were very young, thanks to their aunt's global fame. Once, when they were just five, Amelia and Eliza were enjoying an outing with Diana on a beach in Cape Town, South Africa, where they grew up. But, even there, they couldn't escape desperate photographers. Diana, noticing one approaching, quickly tried to get the young girls out of view. As Eliza recalled to Tatler, in 2024, "Obviously it could have been quite terrifying for us, being so young and not understanding what was happening. But she turned it into a game of who could get back to the car first. It was amazing how she protected us in a way that made us feel safe and not frightened. We had no idea what she was doing at the time."
Aside from having to deal with pesky paparazzi from a young age, the twins also had to contend with their father, Charles Spencer's, tumultuous love life. Amelia and Eliza's attendance at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival came as news broke that Charles had just married his fourth wife, archaeologist Cat Jarman, who is 18 years his junior. Rumors abounded that the twins didn't attend their Arizona nuptials, with the Daily Mail's royal commentator, Richard Eden, suggesting that some of Charles' children didn't even know he was getting married until after the fact. "They found out via a text," a family friend reportedly asserted. The 9th Earl Spencer was notably absent from Amelia's 2023 wedding. When it comes to family drama, the twins also have plenty in common with Diana.