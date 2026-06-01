Lady Amelia & Lady Eliza Share This Feature With Late Aunt Princess Diana

Princess Diana's nieces have been taking the fashion world by storm, and the twins made headlines again at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, stunning on the red carpet in chic Zuhair Murad gowns. While Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer (two of Charles Spencer's seven children) certainly looked the part, there was something else that caught our attention — both ladies seem to have inherited Diana's striking blue eyes, and their respective gowns only served to emphasize this more. Amelia wowed in a glittering nude dress, while Eliza turned heads in black. With their hair pulled back off their faces in classy matching buns, Amelia and Eliza's striking eyes were on full display, totally stealing the show.

Dominique Charriau & Princess Diana Archive/Getty

The People's Princess was known for her blue eyes, which she emphasized with Princess Diana's timeless eye makeup looks. The beloved royal was frequently seen sporting blue eyeliner, a makeup choice we're pretty sure was in violation of the many beauty rules royals are forced to follow. As Grazia magazine pointed out, despite '80s beauty trends promoting pops of color, it wasn't exactly embraced in high society circles, which made her decision to don the look all the more noticeable (and iconic). The princess clearly knew what she was doing, though.

Those signature blue lash lines only served to emphasize her already striking blue gaze even more. To this day, royal fans and makeup enthusiasts alike still look at photographs of Diana rocking various shades of blue eyeliner for inspiration. Amelia and Eliza might not have opted to draw attention to their eyes with blue eyeliner like their aunt famously did, but their respective looks at Cannes 2026 still served to highlight their similarly gorgeous blue eyes all the same.