Mandy Moore's Husband Scored Big Brownie Points With Her Dad Because Of This Sweet Gesture

Mandy Moore's husband got on his future father-in-law's good side long before they started their lives together simply by sticking with tradition. On a May 2026 episode of the "This Was Us" podcast, the "I Wanna Be with You" hitmaker explained that her current husband, Taylor Goldsmith (of the band Dawes), whom Mandy got engaged to in September 2017 and married in November 2018, asked her father Donald Moore for permission to marry her before proposing. Without naming him, she revealed that her ex-husband Ryan Adams hadn't taken the same step when they got engaged, "So I think my dad was very touched that it was done in the traditional way. My dad appreciates that."

And yet, while Donald was very moved by the gesture, he confirmed it was also wholly unnecessary. Mandy married her rock star ex in 2009 and they split in 2015, a year before their divorce was finalized. The "Saved!" star was one of several women to speak to the New York Times for a February 2019 exposé of Adams' alleged psychological and emotional abuse of female musicians. Mandy admitted his behavior caused her to step away from music and focus on other aspects of her career. She released a comeback album titled "Silver Landings" in March 2020; it was her first full-length release in more than a decade. Goldsmith collaborated with Mandy as she rediscovered her love of music. "I found the right person and I feel like we can handle anything together," she told People in 2017.