Katy Perry's Boldest Wigs & Hairstyles Over The Years

Singer Katy Perry rocketed to stardom with her hit song "I Kissed a Girl" in 2008. While Perry has said she'd make some changes to her first major hit, our guess is that she wouldn't change the worldwide fame and fortune it helped launch. As of writing, Perry has had nine number one Billboard hits, won several VMA awards, and she has received more than a dozen Grammy nominations (though she has yet to win one). She's gone on worldwide tours, and some have called her 2015 Super Bowl performance one of the best.

Beyond her music, Perry has made headlines for her fashion sense and style. It hasn't always been the most complimentary coverage. Her Met Gala outfits, for example, have missed the mark more than once. The one thing that does seem consistent with Perry is that you never quite know what you're going to get from her, especially when it comes to her hair.

Perry started dying her black when she was 15 after dying her hair blond to imitate Madonna from "Who's That Girl" didn't work for her, according to Vogue. She's largely kept the dark hair during her pop career, but she's also made it clear that she's not afraid to change things up. From her controversial pixie cut post-breakup to over-the-top colorful wigs in just about every color of the rainbow, here are some of Perry's most outrageous and unexpected hair styles.