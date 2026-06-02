What George Harrison's Ex-Wife Pattie Boyd Looks Like Now
Given just how massive they were at the height of their fame in the 1960s, and how much of that carried over into the following decade, it only stands to reason that the love life of any member of the Beatles was going to be newsworthy. Indeed, among the power couples that defined the 1970s were John Lennon and Yoko Ono, Paul and Linda McCartney, and — of course — George Harrison and Pattie Boyd, who were married from 1966 to 1977.
While Boyd is a renowned photographer, she also rose to prominence as a model, meaning she's just as proficient in front of the camera as she is behind it. It's unsurprising, then, that she appeared in some stunning photographs with Harrison during their 11-year marriage. There have been less photographs of her since their divorce, of course, which begs the question: Just what does Boyd look like all these years later?
Well, while she doesn't live under quite as intense a spotlight as she used to, Boyd is still fairly active as a professional photographer and public figure. As such, she does still occasionally make appearances at high-profile events. At the time of writing, one of the most recent instances of this was in early March 2025, mere days before her 81st birthday, when she attended a special screening of "Twiggy," a 2024 documentary centering on one of her contemporaries in the '60s British modeling scene, Lesley "Twiggy" Lawson. Boyd can be seen in the photo above, smiling for the cameras on the red carpet alongside her third and current husband, Rod Weston.
Why did Pattie Boyd divorce George Harrison?
Despite their immeasurable success in the world of music and pop-culture, the Beatles aren't exactly known for always having successful marriages; Paul McCartney's relationship history is chaotic enough on its own. All four members of the legendary band having been divorced at least once in their respective lifetimes. In the case of George Harrison and Pattie Boyd, their marriage was reportedly marred by Harrison's lifestyle, giving way to emotional neglect and controlling tendencies — not to mention rampant infidelity, as well, primarily (though not entirely) on Harrison's part.
Boyd tolerated her husband's cheating for a time, but Harrison's affair with Maureen Starr, then-wife of bandmate Ringo Starr, proved to be a bridge too far. "[Maureen] was the last person I would have expected to stab me in the back. But she did," Boyd wrote in her 2007 autobiography "Wonderful Today," telling CBS News, "I thought that there was no room for me, in this ludicrous situation we'd all found ourselves in. Everyone behaving badly. You know, truly it was a mess!" Boyd left Harrison in 1974, with their divorce being finalized in 1977. (If you can believe it, Ringo and Maureen also split around that time.)
In 1979, Boyd married another rock icon, Eric Clapton, whose long-standing infatuation with her had been another source of tension in her marriage to Harrison. However, Boyd's marriage to Clapton was famously tumultuous, as well, and the pair divorced in 1989. Much later, she married her third husband, Rod Weston, in 2015. Still, despite everything that went down between them, Boyd and Harrison maintained a friendship up until the latter's death at the age of 58 in 2001. "I couldn't bear the thought of a world without George," Boyd confessed in her 2007 book (via Beatle News).