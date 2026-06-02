What George Harrison's Ex-Wife Pattie Boyd Looks Like Now

Given just how massive they were at the height of their fame in the 1960s, and how much of that carried over into the following decade, it only stands to reason that the love life of any member of the Beatles was going to be newsworthy. Indeed, among the power couples that defined the 1970s were John Lennon and Yoko Ono, Paul and Linda McCartney, and — of course — George Harrison and Pattie Boyd, who were married from 1966 to 1977.

While Boyd is a renowned photographer, she also rose to prominence as a model, meaning she's just as proficient in front of the camera as she is behind it. It's unsurprising, then, that she appeared in some stunning photographs with Harrison during their 11-year marriage. There have been less photographs of her since their divorce, of course, which begs the question: Just what does Boyd look like all these years later?

Samir Hussein/Getty

Well, while she doesn't live under quite as intense a spotlight as she used to, Boyd is still fairly active as a professional photographer and public figure. As such, she does still occasionally make appearances at high-profile events. At the time of writing, one of the most recent instances of this was in early March 2025, mere days before her 81st birthday, when she attended a special screening of "Twiggy," a 2024 documentary centering on one of her contemporaries in the '60s British modeling scene, Lesley "Twiggy" Lawson. Boyd can be seen in the photo above, smiling for the cameras on the red carpet alongside her third and current husband, Rod Weston.