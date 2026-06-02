'80s Throwback: Stars Who Met Queen Elizabeth During The Decade

Being a member of royalty comes with a lot of advantages. For Queen Elizabeth II, whose reign lasted an impressive 70 years, those advantages included getting to meet pretty much any celebrity she wanted to. While some stars, like David Bowie, refused to be honored by the Queen of England, most celebrities understandably jumped at the opportunity to meet the longtime head of the House of Windsor. While meeting some celebrities was likely more exciting for the queen than others — it's hard to imagine that, being 71 in 1997, the queen was eager to shake hands with the Spice Girls — she always greeted famous faces with respect and dignity. And while the queen handled these meetings well, there have been plenty of times when celebrities embarrassed themselves in front of Britain's royal family.

The 1980s saw the royal attending movie premieres and even heading out to Hollywood to hobnob with some of the biggest names of the decade. In those 10 years, the queen greeted celebrities who were already icons in their own right as well as up-and-coming stars who would go on to become iconic in the decades that followed. And, in each instance, these stars found themselves in what must have seemed like a fairy tale. After all, how many people grow up hoping they'll one day meet true royalty and then actually have it happen?