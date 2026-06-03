The Most Famous Celebs King Charles Has Ever Met: Photos
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One huge perk of King Charles III's lifelong status as a global figure is that he's had the opportunity to hobnob with plenty of famous people. For starters, it's an ongoing royal tradition to convey prestigious titles for cultural, athletic, or philanthropic efforts. Numerous celebrities have been knighted (the highest honor), and those ceremonies have provided a perfect opportunity for Charles and his other family members to meet them.
Charles has been heavily involved in his own charity since 1976, and The King's Trust has also served as a natural vehicle for celebrity interactions. Add in all the royal garden parties and movie premieres, and it's easy to see how the king is continually increasing his chances for meeting a lengthy list of celebrities, some multiple times.
However, these star-studded ops aren't all fun and games. Royals have to follow weird rules when meeting celebrities, which complicates the process and occasionally adds stress to these interactions. Even though he's used to people giving him deferential treatment as a royal, Charles has been known to get starstruck just like the rest of us. In his younger years, Charles was serious about his music fandom. He not only yearned for the Beatles' autographs, but he also reportedly decorated his bedroom with a picture of Barbra Streisand. Luckily, Charles' royal clout has helped him make his dreams of actually meeting some of them come true.
Charles got Barbra Streisand's attention
In 1974, King Charles and Barbra Streisand met in California, and he was able to talk to the woman he'd long admired. The then-prince and Streisand shared an intimate moment, looking into each other's eyes as they both held the same mug.
"I was drinking tea and offered him a sip . . . and the future king of England actually drank from my cup," Streisand later recalled in her memoir "My Name Is Barbra" (via Business Insider). Their bond continued over the decades, with Charles gifting her royally cultivated flowers and asking her over for a cozy visit at Highgrove, his beloved home.
Charles had a long wait to meet Paul McCartney
Not only did King Charles end up with bogus Beatles autographs, but he also missed the opportunity to join his grandmother and aunt to see the Fab Four live in 1963. Fortunately, Charles got a chance to hang with Paul McCartney in the 1990s, when the legendary rocker got an accolade from the Royal College of Music. In 2012, both Charles and Queen Elizabeth even got to share the stage with the former Beatle during the queen's Diamond Jubilee. Two years later, Charles had ample time to chat when he invited McCartney over to Clarence House for a musician-centered bash.
Charles had an epic encounter with Lucy Liu and Drew Barrymore
"Charlie's Angels" actors Lucy Liu and Drew Barrymore had a memorable evening with King Charles back in 2000. "It was so fun! A lot of mayhem ensued," Barrymore divulged on her talk show in 2022 (via Hello!). "There's other pictures of him laughing hysterically, he's so funny."
Soon after, the three reunited the day before the movie's London premiere, and this photo was taken. Both actors became involved with Charles' signature charity at the time. Decades later, Barrymore had another opportunity to reconnect with the king as her involvement in his organization continued.
Rod Stewart is Charles' unfiltered friend
Rod Stewart and King Charles became friends decades ago. Both men have impressive car collections(although only Charles has a car fueled by wine and cheese byproducts), which could make for lively discussions. Their bond may also be a case of opposites attracting. Stewart is famously outspoken, and Charles is far more reticent, likely due to the tutelage of his stoic mom, Queen Elizabeth. For instance, when Stewart congratulated Charles on a U.S. trip in 2026, he demonstrated his comfort with the monarch, remarking, "You put that little ratbag in his place," via The Royal Family Channel. While Charles laughed at Stewart's brashness, he wisely didn't comment.
The Spice Girls seemed a little too relaxed around Charles
Way back in 1997, King Charles met The Spice Girls. Perhaps because they were at the height of stardom themselves, the singers weren't starstruck in the least. The then-prince has quite a bit of lipstick on his face after getting smooched by Mel B and Gerri Halliwell-Horner.
The story got even spicier due to allegations that Halliwell-Horner pinched Charles' butt. "I patted it," Halliwell-Horner clarified to The Times in 2016. "Patting him on the bottom was against royal protocol but we're all human." Either way, Halliwell-Horner developed a lasting bond with all the royals.
Judi Dench and Charles go way back
As part of Queen Camilla's inner circle, Dame Judi Dench has been hanging out with King Charles for years. She even scored an invite to his 60th birthday bash. Their friendship is evident in this pic, as they lock eyes and gaze into each other's souls. During Charles' time in college, he was an enthusiastic actor, which likely helped him bond with Dench. In 2016, Charles and Dench even shared the stage during a "Shakespeare Live!" performance, in which he provided his unique take on Hamlet's iconic soliloquy. Soon after, they met up at an event for British Oscar winners, where this photo was taken.
Denzel Washington was starstruck by Charles
King Charles got to meet Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington when he attended the "Gladiator II" premiere. While Pascal seemed pretty relaxed when his turn came to greet the king, Washington got a little flustered. "I didn't know if I was supposed to grab you or not," Washington admitted as they shook hands (via Vanity Fair). "But it's my pleasure." He later confessed that all the royal rules flew out of his brain when the big moment arrived. Happily, Charles was able to set the actor at ease when he revealed he was a fan of Washington's films.
Charles shared a laugh with the Clooneys
George Clooney and Amal Clooney have built quite the rapport with King Charles, and the famous couple have been repeat guests at various royal shindigs. Here in 2019, the Clooneys were deep in conversation with Charles at Buckingham Palace. Based on their expressions, the trio seems to be having a ball together. At an event a few years later, George even got flak for appearing too comfortable, when the actor had his arms crossed. However, since Amal is a longtime ambassador for The King's Trust, Charles' philanthropic organization, it shouldn't jeopardize any future invites.
Charles and Lionel Ritchie have a decades-long bond
Lionel Ritchie's affiliation with The King's Trust started in the 1980s, and he and King Charles have developed a strong connection. Besides being a fan of Ritchie's music, Charles just loves to talk with him. "What is he like as a friend? I will say a sense of humor — you have no idea," Ritchie informed People. However, during his 2026 U.S. visit, Charles' funny side was on full display when he addressed Congress, and Ritchie publicly praised his speech. When they saw each other in New York, Charles seemed relaxed and happy as he caught up with his friend.