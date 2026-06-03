The Most Famous Celebs King Charles Has Ever Met: Photos

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One huge perk of King Charles III's lifelong status as a global figure is that he's had the opportunity to hobnob with plenty of famous people. For starters, it's an ongoing royal tradition to convey prestigious titles for cultural, athletic, or philanthropic efforts. Numerous celebrities have been knighted (the highest honor), and those ceremonies have provided a perfect opportunity for Charles and his other family members to meet them.

Charles has been heavily involved in his own charity since 1976, and The King's Trust has also served as a natural vehicle for celebrity interactions. Add in all the royal garden parties and movie premieres, and it's easy to see how the king is continually increasing his chances for meeting a lengthy list of celebrities, some multiple times.

However, these star-studded ops aren't all fun and games. Royals have to follow weird rules when meeting celebrities, which complicates the process and occasionally adds stress to these interactions. Even though he's used to people giving him deferential treatment as a royal, Charles has been known to get starstruck just like the rest of us. In his younger years, Charles was serious about his music fandom. He not only yearned for the Beatles' autographs, but he also reportedly decorated his bedroom with a picture of Barbra Streisand. Luckily, Charles' royal clout has helped him make his dreams of actually meeting some of them come true.