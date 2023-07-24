Inside Geri Halliwell-Horner's Relationship With The Royal Family

They are technically celebrities themselves, so it's no surprise that the royal family is pretty well-connected. The likes of Elton John and Oprah Winfrey are friendly with the family, and so are a few other celebs, such as Karlie Kloss, George Clooney, the Obamas, the Beckhams, and Reese Witherspoon, among others. But there's one celeb that the royal family, especially King Charles III, is particularly fond of, and that's former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner (also known as Ginger Spice).

Halliwell-Horner and the royal family go way back — she was still in her Spice Girl heyday when she first met Charles and Prince Harry, and she left quite an impression on both of them, so much so that one can't quite think of Halliwell-Horner without one's thoughts drifting to the royals. Perhaps it's because she completely ignored royal protocol when she first met Charles, and is also open about how much she loves and respects the monarch.

She hasn't been shy to tell media outlets that she practically considers Charles family, and she's still often seen at some royal events. Some outlets have gone as far as to dub Halliwell-Horner Royal Spice. We'll admit, it's been fun to watch her relationship with the royals grow over the years, and we're happy to report that she's still as friendly with them (particularly Charles) as ever. Read on for an in-depth look at this Spice Girl's relationship with the royal family.