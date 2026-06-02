The Controversial Decision That Nearly Ended Happy Days

While it has become one of the most iconic TV shows of all time, "Happy Days" initially struggled to find an audience. During the show's second season, network executives demanded a number of changes to the series, including refocusing the show's stories around the character of Arthur "Fonz" Finzarelli, played by Henry Winkler, one of many adult actors who have played teens idols on TV.

Overall, the cast and crew of the show were a little nervous about the changes, but agreed to them. As Ron Howard, who played Richie Cunningham, explained to the New York Times, "I'm glad that they made the moves they made, whether I was 100 percent comfortable with them at the time or not. It was thrilling to see the show take off." However, there was one change executives wanted that the "Happy Days" family fought against: renaming the show "Fonzie's Happy Days."

Winkler was against the name change from the start, telling the Times, "I said, 'If you do that, it is an insult to everybody I'm working with. Why fix something that isn't broken? We are really good. I live in the family and that's why I'm successful.'" Howard, who already felt disrespected by the network, was also against the idea and threatened to leave the show if the new name was put into use.

In the end, "Happy Days" kept its name and ended up running for 11 seasons while spawning a number of classic spin-offs, including "Laverne & Shirley" and "Mork & Mindy." In some ways, the execs did get their way in the end: the animated series "Fonzie and the Happy Days Gang" aired six years later.