Mr. Feeny From Boy Meets World Is Almost A Centenarian: What He Looks Like Now
William Daniels, who played Mr. Feeny on "Boy Meets World," turned 99 on March 31, 2026, leaving him a year away from becoming the next celebrity centenarian. 2026 will also mark another special celebration: Daniels' 75th anniversary with his wife, Bonnie Bartlett. That anniversary means Daniels and Bartlett have the lengthiest active celebrity marriage, surpassing the longest marriage in royal family history. The couple married in 1951, adopted two children, and have four grandchildren.
The '90s were the golden era of coming-of-age teen shows, but one of the sitcoms that stood out among the rest was "Boy Meets World." For seven seasons, audiences followed Cory Matthews (Ben Savage) as he grew up and learned how the world works from his good-natured teachers.
One such teacher was Mr. Feeny, a wise father figure to Cory and his friends. He begins the series as Cory's sixth-grade teacher and later becomes the school principal and eventually Cory's college professor. Through it all, Mr. Feeny was as central a character to the series as the teen actors.
William Daniels has made several cameos as another iconic '80s character
William Daniels has played several iconic characters over the years. He won two Emmys out of five nominations for his role as Dr. Mark Craig in "St. Elsewhere." He played Dustin Hoffman's father in the Oscar-winning movie, "The Graduate." But some fans may forget that Daniels was part of the cast of the iconic '80s series, "Knight Rider." He voiced K.I.T.T., the famous AI-controlled car in the series.
Since starring in the original show, Daniels has reprised the role six times, including a "Knight Rider 2000" movie, two episodes of "The Simpsons," and the video game "Lego Dimensions." Though Daniels retired from acting, he voiced the character again in "The Creeps" movie in 2025. In 2015, Daniels told AV Club that his many returns to the character were not his idea. "I usually say, 'I don't want to do it,' and Bonnie talks me into it," he said.
Daniels was more keen about playing Mr. Feeny, returning to play the character in multiple seasons of "Girl Meets World," the 2010s spin-off of "Boy Meets World." He also reunited with the cast of "Boy Meets World" in 2022 on the podcast "Pod Meets World." Referring to the "Boy Meets World" cast, Bartlett told People in 2025, "He misses that experience with them. He likes to be part of a group. That's what really keeps you going — community."