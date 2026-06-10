Mr. Feeny From Boy Meets World Is Almost A Centenarian: What He Looks Like Now

William Daniels, who played Mr. Feeny on "Boy Meets World," turned 99 on March 31, 2026, leaving him a year away from becoming the next celebrity centenarian. 2026 will also mark another special celebration: Daniels' 75th anniversary with his wife, Bonnie Bartlett. That anniversary means Daniels and Bartlett have the lengthiest active celebrity marriage, surpassing the longest marriage in royal family history. The couple married in 1951, adopted two children, and have four grandchildren.

The '90s were the golden era of coming-of-age teen shows, but one of the sitcoms that stood out among the rest was "Boy Meets World." For seven seasons, audiences followed Cory Matthews (Ben Savage) as he grew up and learned how the world works from his good-natured teachers.

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One such teacher was Mr. Feeny, a wise father figure to Cory and his friends. He begins the series as Cory's sixth-grade teacher and later becomes the school principal and eventually Cory's college professor. Through it all, Mr. Feeny was as central a character to the series as the teen actors.