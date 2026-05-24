Whatever Happened To The Cast Of Iconic '80s Series Knight Rider?

In 1982, NBC launched a show about a former cop who gets a new face and drives around in a car that can talk, think, and outrun nearly anything on four wheels. This show, "Knight Rider," became a defining piece of television in the 1980s.

David Hasselhoff played Michael Knight, who fought crime with the help of KITT, an artificially intelligent Trans Am. The pairing of a charismatic lead and a sarcastic car shouldn't have worked as well as it did, but four seasons and 90 episodes later, nobody was arguing. KITT remains one of the most unforgettable cars to ever appear on-screen. Those opening credits and the theme music are instantly recognizable to anyone who spent time near a TV during the mid-1980s.

"Knight Rider" didn't reinvent storytelling, but it secured a lasting place in the hearts of fans. Four decades after the original series wrapped up, Hasselhoff's fame grew in ways that had nothing to do with talking cars or the Foundation for Law and Government. Of course, fame isn't always smooth sailing, and over the years, Hasselhoff dealt with his own ups and downs (including some major money troubles), but his connection to the show and its fans remained strong. The rest of the cast went their separate ways, with some finding surprising new paths.