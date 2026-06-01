Queen Elizabeth's Most Iconic Celebrity Interactions In The 2000s
Throughout her reign of almost 71 years, Queen Elizabeth II met some truly major celebrities, leaders, and cultural icons from around the world. As Britain's longest-serving monarch, over the course of her life and time on the throne she became one of the most-photographed and most-recognized people in history, often attending events to meet celebrities or inviting them to events at her main residence, Buckingham Palace. While she interacted with many legends during her younger years — including but not limited to The Beatles, Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor, and actors who played James Bond — her celebrity meet-and-greets certainly did not lose momentum as the decades rolled on.
Between rubbing elbows with pop music powerhouses, appearing in an iconic sketch alongside Daniel Craig for the 2012 Olympic Opening Ceremony, joining forces with legendary naturalist David Attenborough, and giving out awards to A-list mega talents, Elizabeth II had a lot of face-to-face time with superstars. It's safe to say that the queen, who certainly had some memorable fashion moments of her own, racked up an impressive and extensive list of iconic and stylish celebrity interactions during her time on the throne. And that list only continued to grow throughout the 21st century.
Hugh Jackman wished her a 'great trip to Australia'
Before visiting Australia in October 2011, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, invited "X-Men" star Hugh Jackman, as well as a few other well-known Aussie faces, to Buckingham Palace. Per E! News, Jackman had a quick chat with her about her excursion. "She was talking about the flight, about traveling. I wanted to ask her if she was stopping off, but I didn't think I was meant to ask questions," he said. "I did say, 'Have a great trip to Australia,' and she said, 'Thank you, I'm excited about it.'"
She looked thrilled to see music icon Sir Elton John in 2012
Sir Elton John and Queen Elizabeth II crossed paths many times over the decades, including backstage at the Diamond Jubilee in 2012. After he performed at the event, which was in honor of Elizabeth's 60th year of being the queen of the United Kingdom, Sir Elton was photographed greeting the monarch warmly. Reflecting on their years-long relationship, Sir Elton wrote in his memoir "Me," "I know the Queen's public image isn't exactly one of wild frivolity ... But in private she could be hilarious."
Lady Gaga's meeting with the queen was far from monstrous
All the way back in December 2009, a young Lady Gaga met Queen Elizabeth II after the Royal Variety Performance at the Blackpool Opera House. Now known for her long list of pop smashes and boundary-pushing work in Hollywood, at the time Lady Gaga was still a relative newcomer. Dressed in a custom red Atsuko Kudo latex outfit with matching color block red bedazzled eye make up, "The Fame Monster" singer performed a stunning rendition of "Speechless" at the event.
Long before Gossip Girl, Taylor Momsen curtseyed to the queen
Queen Elizabeth II attended a lot of charitable events in her time, and there was one event she went to that ended up with her meeting future Pretty Reckless singer and "Gossip Girl" star Taylor Momsen. Best known for playing Jenny "Little J" Humphrey or Cindy Lou Who from "The Grinch," Taylor Momsen is unrecognizable as an adult. At the Royal Film Performance of "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," a 2000 event that benefited the Cinema and Television Benevolent Fund, 6-year-old Momsen curtseyed and shook the hand of Queen Elizabeth.
Uma Thurman felt 'very privileged' to meet the queen
One thing about the British royal family is that they don't shy away from supporting the arts. In 2014, Queen Elizabeth II attended the Dramatic Arts reception at Buckingham Palace, where she exchanged a greeting with "Kill Bill" star Uma Thurman. Ahead of her visit to the palace, Thurman said on an episode of "The Jonathan Ross Show," "I'm so excited, I feel very privileged." Host Jonathan Ross then jokingly suggested she take something, such as a vase, from the royal landmark. Thankfully, she did not go along with that scheme.
She awarded Angelina Jolie with a distinguished grand cross
Angelina Jolie, who has had a stunning transformation over the years, has not only won awards but has been presented with at least one royal honor. In 2014, Jolie met with Queen Elizabeth II on the day she was presented with honorary damehood for her services to UK Foreign Policy and her efforts in the campaign to end war zone sexual violence. Per The Guardian, Jolie said, "To receive an honor related to foreign policy means a great deal to me, as it is what I wish to dedicate my working life to."
She met Daniel Craig at a James Bond movie premiere
If there are two things that are quintessentially British, it's the House of Windsor and James Bond. So, of course, when attending the Royal Premiere for "Casino Royal," then the 21st installment of the James Bond movie franchise, at the Odeon Cinema in Leicester Square. There, Queen Elizabeth II greeted Daniel Craig, who had just completed his first turn at playing the legendary spy at the age of 38. Craig would join forces with the queen again for the now-infamous 2012 Olympic Opening Ceremony sketch.
She crossed paths with David Beckham many times
Since retiring from his 21-year-long football playing career in 2013, David Beckham has spent a lot of time and energy engaging in charity work, much like Queen Elizabeth II. In 2018, Beckham visited Buckingham Palace in support of The Queen's Young Leaders Programme. Of course, this was not the only time he interacted with the monarch. When the sports icon met her for the first time back in 2002, he was too starstruck to reply when she asked him about his family. Per the Mirror, he said, "I couldn't even answer, it was an incredible moment."
She saw Baby Spice perform without the other Spice Girls in 2002
While it wasn't their first time meeting, Queen Elizabeth II and Emma "Baby Spice" Bunton had a chance to say hello at the Party at the Palace concert to celebrate the queen's Golden Jubilee in 2002. Put on to celebrate her then-50 years on the throne, Party at the Palace was held in the gardens of Buckingham Palace and featured musical performances by a number of artists, including Bunton. The queen and Bunton first met back in 1997 with the rest of the Spice Girls.
In 2001, the queen exchanged hellos with Jennifer Lopez
Back in 2001, Queen Elizabeth II attended that year's Royal Variety Performance at the Dominion Theatre in London. Dressed in a light blue gown, the queen formally met pop star and actor Jennifer Lopez, who earlier that year released her second studio album, "J.Lo." Wearing a striking green dress and eye-catching jewels, Lopez shook hands with the queen while standing next to UK comedian Julian Clary among others.
She met quite a few James Bond stars over the years
In 2002, Queen Elizabeth II met James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan and co-star Halle Berry at the 2002 World Premiere of "Die Another Day." Standing next to director Lee Tamahori, the queen wore a gold dress embroidered with gold leaves and white evening gloves, with pearl accessories, and shook hands with Berry, who looked regal as can be in a black and white strapless gown and long black opera gloves.
She met Miley Cyrus during the Hannah Montana era
While Miley Cyrus is now known for her head-turning award show looks, she rocked a relatively understated look when she met Queen Elizabeth II at the Royal Variety Performance in Blackpool in 2009. The former "Hannah Montana" star, who was 16 years old at the time, attended the event in a flowing, bright orange gown, and was photographed giving Queen Elizabeth a warm smile as they shook hands. At the event, Cyrus performed her 2009 hit "Party in the U.S.A."
Madonna 'wasn't nervous' about meeting the queen
Pop juggernaut and fashion trendsetter Madonna crossed paths with Queen Elizabeth II for the first time at the premiere of the James Bond movie "Die Another Day" on November 18, 2002. Looking elegant in a black cocktail-length dress, a stunning jeweled necklace, and glimmering earrings, Madonna greeted the queen with a respectful handshake. "The queen asked me about Bond. I have never met her before, but surprisingly I wasn't nervous," Madge said of the interaction after the fact, per CBS News.
She presented Elle Macpherson with the baton at the Commonwealth Games
Back in 2005, supermodel Elle "The Body" Macpherson met Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace for a special presentation to mark the launch of the Queen's Baton Relay for the Commonwealth Games 2006 in Melbourne, Australia. Macphereson, who was presented with the Games' official baton, wore a Commonwealth Games sports kit, while the queen looked festive as can be in a bright pink ensemble for the occasion. As Macphereson later told the BBC, the queen "looked delicious in her pink suit."
She met the late Liam Payne at Westminster Abbey
Liam Panye shared a memorable exchange with Queen Elizabeth II on March 12, 2018, when he attended the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, the largest annual interfaith gathering in the United Kingdom. Meeting her alongside community leaders and cultural figures, the late One Direction singer — dressed sharply in a black suit and black tie — shook hands with the queen, who was clad in a maroon suit with black gloves.
She greeted Yoko Ono during a visit to John Lennon's hometown
Decades after meeting The Beatles back in 1966, Queen Elizabeth II met John Lennon's second wife, Yoko Ono. While attending an event at the Museum of Liverpool on December 1, 2011, the queen greeted Ono, the latter of whom rocked a head-to-toe all-black ensemble that included a chic wide-brimmed hat. It was a classic Yoko Ono look, indeed. In contrast, the queen wore a bold red coat with a matching hat, which aligned with her preference for solid, vivid colors.
She and Sir David Attenborough had a decades-long friendship
It was by no means their first or only meeting, as they worked together countless times over the years and built a friendship, but on November 20, 2019, Queen Elizabeth II and Sir David Attenborough had some face-to-face time at the Royal Institute of Royal Affairs at Chatham House, in London Colney. Sat together for the ceremony, Queen Elizabeth presented Attenborough with the Chatham House Prize in 2019 to celebrate both his environmental advocacy and groundbreaking broadcasting career, as well as his public service and enduring influence on global environmental awareness.
She met a whole lineup of iconic musicians at the Diamond Jubilee celebrations
As previously noted, the Diamond Jubilee concert presented a whole cavalcade of celebrities for Queen Elizabeth II to meet, but one photo in particular sees her meeting an entire line up of enduring UK celebrities. In the backstage area of the concert at Buckingham Palace, the queen met legendary artists Dame Shirley Bassey, Sir Cliff Richard, Sir Tom Jones, and Sir Paul McCartney, who all performed at the concert to mark the 60th anniversary of Elizabeth's reign.
Alan Rickman and Queen Elizabeth II shared a magical greeting
On February 17, 2014, Queen Elizabeth II met beloved "Harry Potter" actor Alan Rickman at an event for the Dramatic Arts hosted by the Queen at Buckingham Palace. Towering over the other guests wearing a classic black suit and tie combo, Rickman shook the queen's hand. During the exchange, Elizabeth was photographed smiling from ear to ear as she greeted the late movie star. Perhaps she was a Potterhead, or maybe even a "Die Hard" stan?
She palled around with Twiggy at big fashion events
Era-defining supermodel Twiggy met Queen Elizabeth II at a number of events over the years, including a reception for the British Clothing Industry at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London in 2010. The queen wore a floral embroidered two-piece set, contrasting with Twiggy's dark dress and cream blazer combination. While Elizabeth's sister, Princess Margaret, reportedly made a rude remark about the model during her party days, it's clear other members of the royal family are fans: In 2019, Twiggy was presented with damehood by King Charles III.
She met Ellie Goulding early on in her career
Queen Elizabeth II welcomed singer Ellie Goulding to Buckingham palace during a Performing Arts reception on May 9, 2011, in London. Dressed in a cream dress and black heels, Goulding offered a curtsy as she greeted the queen in one of the palace's many reception rooms. Meanwhile, the queen wore a bright turquoise patterned set, bringing her usual vibrant touch to the occasion, as she continued greeting other guests at the event such as comedian Michael McIntyre. Goulding also happens to be a close friend of the queen's granddaughter Princess Beatrice.
She met the one and only Kylie Minogue after the Royal Variety Performance
Queen Elizabeth II shared a glamorous moment with Australian singer Kylie Minogue at 2012's Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall, London. Dressed in a beautiful gold gown with cutout details, Minogue smiled while taking the hand of the queen, who was dressed in a striped metallic gown, accessorized with her usual white gloves. Looked over by singers Neil Diamond and Rod Stewart, fellow Royal Variety performers were also given their moment with the late queen at the 84th Royal Variety Performance.
Kylie Minogue introduced her to Will.i.am
In 2012, American recording artist and producer Will.i.am. met Queen Elizabeth II at the Diamond Jubilee. Though he was one of the performers at the event, he was still starstruck when none other than Kylie Minogue connected him with the monarch. "I'd always been a massive Kylie fan and she introduced me to the Queen at the Diamond Jubilee," the Black Eyed Peas member told the Mirror in 2014. "I was like 'Whaaaat?!'"
She met a young Ed Sheeran at the Diamond Jubilee
Another familiar face among the parade of stars Queen Elizabeth II met backstage at the Diamond Jubilee concert celebrations was a young Ed Sheeran. Aged just 20 years old at the time, Sheeran's career had only just taken off, and as he shared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," the queen apparently didn't know who he was just yet. However, just as they shook hands, someone nearby happened to crack a joke, which amused the queen. "So I've got this picture of her like delighted to see me," Sheeran quipped.
She also met Jessie J at the Diamond Jubilee
The second-ever Diamond Jubilee in British history called for a celebration fit for a queen — and yes, that meant stars galore. As previously noted, Queen Elizabeth II met some of the biggest stars of the day. At the 2012 event, the royal shook hands with British singer Jessie J, best known for her hit "Domino" and her stand-out vocals. Jessie J, who performed at the extravaganza, met the queen wearing her sparkling stage outfit and then-trademark high ponytail, while singer Robbie Williams looked on.
She celebrated Charles Dickens' birthday with Helena Bonham Carter and Tim Burton
Attending an event to celebrate the 200th anniversary of Charles Dickens' birth at Buckingham Palace on February 14, 2012, the queen greeted former goth power couple Helena Bonham Carter and Tim Burton. Bonham Carter — who played the Queen Mother in "The King's Speech" as well as Princess Margaret in Netflix's "The Crown" — had many interactions with the queen over the years, and was even invited to stay the night at Windsor Castle once. "Well, when the Queen smiles, she lights up. It's so genuine, it really is," Carter told News.com.au.
Dame Helen Mirren met the queen a number of times
The regal vibes were in full swing the day Queen Elizabeth II met Dame Helen Mirren, who famously portrayed a younger version of the British monarch in the 2006 movie "The Queen." Mirren gave the queen a big smile on May 9, 2011 during a Performing Arts reception at Buckingham Palace. This was one of many times Mirren met the royal, but the interactions never lost their luster. "I am genuinely always astounded by her aura, her twinkle, her presence," Mirren said in 2014, per The Guardian. "[I]t was what overwhelmed me the first time I met her."
She and Anna Wintour shared some laughs at a runway show
Queen Elizabeth II and Anna Wintour were quite the glamorous and powerful duo when they both sat front row at Richard Quinn's runway show during London Fashion Week on February 20, 2018. At the event, the monarch presented the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design. "She was so delighted to be there, telling me how she had appeared in a fashion show long before she became queen," the famously reserved Wintour wrote in Vogue in 2023 (via Newsweek). "She said it with joy and humor that bounded around the room, lighting it up."