Queen Elizabeth's Most Iconic Celebrity Interactions In The 2000s

Throughout her reign of almost 71 years, Queen Elizabeth II met some truly major celebrities, leaders, and cultural icons from around the world. As Britain's longest-serving monarch, over the course of her life and time on the throne she became one of the most-photographed and most-recognized people in history, often attending events to meet celebrities or inviting them to events at her main residence, Buckingham Palace. While she interacted with many legends during her younger years — including but not limited to The Beatles, Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor, and actors who played James Bond — her celebrity meet-and-greets certainly did not lose momentum as the decades rolled on.

Between rubbing elbows with pop music powerhouses, appearing in an iconic sketch alongside Daniel Craig for the 2012 Olympic Opening Ceremony, joining forces with legendary naturalist David Attenborough, and giving out awards to A-list mega talents, Elizabeth II had a lot of face-to-face time with superstars. It's safe to say that the queen, who certainly had some memorable fashion moments of her own, racked up an impressive and extensive list of iconic and stylish celebrity interactions during her time on the throne. And that list only continued to grow throughout the 21st century.