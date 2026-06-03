Katy Perry Has Rocked A Lot Of Hair Styles Over The Years, But What's Her Natural Color?

Dying her hair over the years seems to have played a part in Katy Perry's stunning transformation. Given how well she pulls off her signature black hair, it's shocking that she's a natural dirty blonde. Perry also highlighted how unrecognizable she is with blond hair when she uploaded an Instagram post for Mother's Day 2026.

The singer's post was a four-part carousel including photos of Perry and her mother, as well as her daughter with ex Orlando Bloom, Daisy Dove. She wrote: "To all the Mother's that visited deaths door and came back carrying life: I see, love and honor you. Happy Mother's Day," followed by a heart.

One photo featured a teenage Perry wearing a tiara, a purple dress, and a blue cardigan, standing next to her mother. In that photo, her face was rounder, and her skin looked smooth. She also lacked contrast on her face, which could be attributed to her not wearing makeup, having soft features, and wearing her blond hair down.

Compare this with August 2025, when Perry went to see a Broadway show with other celebrities. She pulled back her black hair and wore short, straight bangs. The look highlighted Perry's defined bone structure and helped her face stand out from her hair. Wearing her hair back also showed that the artist maintained smooth skin into her 40s. While aging played a role in Perry's transformation, dying her hair black gave her a drastic upgrade.