Katy Perry Has Rocked A Lot Of Hair Styles Over The Years, But What's Her Natural Color?
The color of a celebrity's hair can make or break their success. Some famous people need something other than their natural hair color to stand out. For example, Dakota Johnson looked like her own person after dying her hair brown. However, celebrities have created a trademark look when they wear unnatural hair colors, too.
Katy Perry's hair evolution is a great example of this. Over the span of her career, the singer has dyed her hair black, blue, platinum blond, and other colors. Perry told Glamour in 2015 that the reason for her experimentation with color was her dissatisfaction with her natural hair color. "I'm naturally the most boring dishwater squirrel brown. So I've been playing with colors since I was 15," Perry said. "I loved the grunge green, and shocking blue was fun. Colored hair is such a huge accessory that you don't even need to add extra stuff."
Katy Perry looks unrecognizable in a throwback photo with blond hair
Dying her hair over the years seems to have played a part in Katy Perry's stunning transformation. Given how well she pulls off her signature black hair, it's shocking that she's a natural dirty blonde. Perry also highlighted how unrecognizable she is with blond hair when she uploaded an Instagram post for Mother's Day 2026.
The singer's post was a four-part carousel including photos of Perry and her mother, as well as her daughter with ex Orlando Bloom, Daisy Dove. She wrote: "To all the Mother's that visited deaths door and came back carrying life: I see, love and honor you. Happy Mother's Day," followed by a heart.
One photo featured a teenage Perry wearing a tiara, a purple dress, and a blue cardigan, standing next to her mother. In that photo, her face was rounder, and her skin looked smooth. She also lacked contrast on her face, which could be attributed to her not wearing makeup, having soft features, and wearing her blond hair down.
Compare this with August 2025, when Perry went to see a Broadway show with other celebrities. She pulled back her black hair and wore short, straight bangs. The look highlighted Perry's defined bone structure and helped her face stand out from her hair. Wearing her hair back also showed that the artist maintained smooth skin into her 40s. While aging played a role in Perry's transformation, dying her hair black gave her a drastic upgrade.