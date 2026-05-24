Pics Of Hollywood Nepo Babies Before & After Finding Their Own Fame
The buzz surrounding nepo babies usually focuses on their easy access to fame compared to everyone else. Growing up with wealth helps them afford the finer things and look red carpet ready, but nepo babies aren't exempt from having a transformation. Like celebrities without family connections, nepo babies look different before and after fame because they grow older and discover their personal style over time. Nepo babies can also struggle with existing under their parents' shadows and need to make more of an effort to stand out. Being known outside of their family name is a great confidence booster for nepo babies, and it wouldn't be surprising if that self-assurance plays a role in their post-fame glow-up.
From changing their hair and makeup to developing better style over time, these children of celebrities have wowed the public as they mature. Here's a look at some stunning nepo baby transformations before and after fame.
Jack Quaid became more self-confident
Jack Quaid is a perfect blend of his actor parents, Dennis Quaid from "The Parent Trap" and Meg Ryan from "When Harry Met Sally." In October 2015, Jack and Dennis Quaid went to an after-party for a film screening in New York. Jack had fluffy, loosely curled hair, and some noticeable stubble on his chin and cheeks. He gave the camera a warm, open-mouth smile, but he also looked a little reserved at 23. Fast forward to a photocall for "The Boys" in March 2026, and Quaid seemed very self-assured at 33 years old. The "Novocaine" actor stood tall and looked dapper in his navy-blue suit with thin white stripes. His short hair emphasized his bone structure, and his brown beard accentuated his jawline. Quaid's mustache also framed his satisfied smile.
Darker hair made Dakota Johnson her own person
Some people might not know that Dakota Johnson's parents are actors Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, and Dakota's hair might be the reason. Like her parents, Dakota Johnson is a natural blonde, but she became more recognizable with dark brown hair after starring in the "Fifty Shades" series. In May 2002, a 12-year-old Johnson looked adorable in her mother's arms at a Versace event. Her slicked-back pigtails drew attention to her soft-looking, freckled skin. At the 2026 Time100 Gala, Johnson kept the ends of her hair in its natural color but opted for brown roots. The ombre hair complemented her blue eyes and her light, warm-toned makeup. Johnson's bangs and brown roots also made her facial structure stand out.
Colin Hanks maintained smooth skin into middle age
Colin Hanks is the eldest son of Tom Hanks, but looks more like his twin as he gets older. In 1999, a 22-year-old Colin attended "The Green Mile" premiere to support his father. Hanks used to have no blemishes on his face in his early 20s; he only had visible lines whenever he smirked. Luckily, his flawless skin hasn't changed much. The nepo baby actor went to the Producers Guild Awards in February 2026 with smooth skin. Like anyone in their late 40s, however, Hanks had signs of aging around the eyes and mouth, as well as his eyebrows and forehead. His beard was also a blend of red and gray.
Maude Apatow grew up on camera
Like the rest of the "Euphoria" cast, Maude Apatow has had a major face transformation since her debut in Hollywood. As the child of director Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann, Maude was almost 12 years old when she attended the premiere of her movie "Funny People." She had a sun-kissed forehead, smooth skin, and plump cheeks. Her hair was a lighter brown with blonde highlights. Apatow dyed her hair dark brown when she starred on "Euphoria," and she looked amazing with short hair at the Season 3 premiere in March 2026. The actress still had smooth skin and minimal smile lines, but her bone structure got more defined in her late 20s.
Zoë Kravitz's features became more defined
Actress Zoë Kravitz followed in her mother's footsteps in the early 2000s, and she blossomed in the public eye from being Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz's daughter to a captivating actress. In September 2005, Zoë Kravitz went to a fashion show in New York. She adorned her plump cheeks with blush and her lips with a clear gloss. However, she didn't seem to use other products on the rest of her smooth skin. Kravitz's face became chiseled more than 20 years later. At the 2026 Met Gala, her cheekbones appeared noticeably more prominent, possibly due to a mix of aging and contour. The actress had faint smile lines, but the skin on her cheeks and forehead remained smooth.
Maya Hawke's makeup got better with fame
Maya Hawke is a nepo baby who's twinning with her mother, Uma Thurman. Like other children of celebrities, Hawke attended the Miu Miu Resort Collection event with her mother in July 2014. The mother-daughter duo matched each other by wearing all-black outfits and natural-looking makeup with a pop of color on the lips. It was a sweet fashion moment for a teenage girl and her mom. However, Hawke's makeup in the future proved that the products she used in 2014 were too cool-toned and washed her out. The actress joined her "Stranger Things" castmates at the Season 5 premiere in November 2025. Her makeup was also natural-looking, but there was bronzer to add warmth and definition to her face. Hawke's smudgy, matte lips also added a pop of color without making her skin look pale.
Sofia Richie had a drastic transformation from her teen to adult years
Lionel Richie's daughter Sofia Richie might be known for her high-profile relationships, but she started building a name for herself in her teens. In 2012, 14-year-old Sofia went to Teen Vogue's young Hollywood party ahead of her feature with the magazine. She had soft, bronzed skin, plump cheeks, a round nose, and an angular jaw. Her transformation from adolescence to adulthood was pretty drastic, although her almond-shaped eyes and sharp jawline remain the same. In 2025, Richie and her husband, Elliot Grainge, attended the Baby2Baby gala to support children in need. The 27-year-old model's slicked-back hair and bronzy makeup brought attention to her defined cheekbones and slimmer nose.
Hailey Bieber stayed on top of makeup trends over the years
Hailey Bieber was born into the Baldwin family before she became a model and business owner. When she joined the modeling industry in 2014, Bieber demonstrated an interest in sticking with the latest makeup trends. She went to the "Noah" movie premiere with her father, Stephen Baldwin, and sister Alaia in March that year. The model sported a matte makeup look with an emphasis on bronzer, which was big back in the 2010s. She also wore little to no blush, precise highlighter, and darker, filled-in brows. Bieber eventually switched from matte looks to dewy glam after she founded Rhode Beauty. At the 2026 Met Gala, she had an elevated clean girl makeup look with blush sitting under her eyes and across her face. Bieber also wore bronzer, but it didn't carve out her face as drastically as it did 12 years prior.