Did Carrie Underwood Write Cowboy Casanova About Her Ex? Here's What She Said

Carrie Underwood's "Cowboy Casanova" is "the Devil in disguise, a snake with blue eyes," and most importantly, not about her rumored ex, Tony Romo. Underwood's 2009 single about a charming man who will ruin your life has become a lasting hit for the singer after topping the country charts in 2009 and reaching rank 11 on the Billboard Hot 100. As of writing, the song is a four-time platinum track with over 4 million sales, per RIAA.

Because the song was released two years after her reported relationship with Romo, the former Dallas Cowboy quarterback, there has been speculation on whether he is the "Cowboy Casanova." Breakup songs about celebrity exes have become quite popular and one of Underwood's other most famous tracks, "Before He Cheats," was loosely based on an ex from college. But the truth about Underwood's 2009 hit single is that Romo wasn't the inspiration. She told Esquire in 2009, "I would never immortalize a guy that did me wrong. I would never give him that much credit."

In another interview with The Boot in 2015, Underwood reiterated that the song was not about a certain person, despite what people assumed. "But 'country music' and 'cowboy' are part of my vocabulary, so I'm not aiming that toward any particular football team or guy or anything!" she said. "I sing country music, so I sing about cowboys."