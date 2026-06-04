Did Carrie Underwood Write Cowboy Casanova About Her Ex? Here's What She Said
Carrie Underwood's "Cowboy Casanova" is "the Devil in disguise, a snake with blue eyes," and most importantly, not about her rumored ex, Tony Romo. Underwood's 2009 single about a charming man who will ruin your life has become a lasting hit for the singer after topping the country charts in 2009 and reaching rank 11 on the Billboard Hot 100. As of writing, the song is a four-time platinum track with over 4 million sales, per RIAA.
Because the song was released two years after her reported relationship with Romo, the former Dallas Cowboy quarterback, there has been speculation on whether he is the "Cowboy Casanova." Breakup songs about celebrity exes have become quite popular and one of Underwood's other most famous tracks, "Before He Cheats," was loosely based on an ex from college. But the truth about Underwood's 2009 hit single is that Romo wasn't the inspiration. She told Esquire in 2009, "I would never immortalize a guy that did me wrong. I would never give him that much credit."
In another interview with The Boot in 2015, Underwood reiterated that the song was not about a certain person, despite what people assumed. "But 'country music' and 'cowboy' are part of my vocabulary, so I'm not aiming that toward any particular football team or guy or anything!" she said. "I sing country music, so I sing about cowboys."
Carrie Underwood and Tony Romo reportedly dated for less than a year
Carrie Underwood and Tony Romo reportedly dated in 2007, according to multiple outlets. At the time, their careers were on the rise. Underwood had won her first two Grammys, and Romo had been promoted to starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. Their most public appearance as a couple was when Romo and Underwood walked the carpet together at the Academy of Country Music Awards in May 2007. Underwood won multiple awards, including the top female vocalist award, that night. In an interview with Extra, Underwood and Romo discussed the phone calls they shared, and Romo said of the event, "It was the first time I got to see her so it was a special moment."
But later in May 2007, reports said that the couple had split, and later that year, both parties were said to be dating other celebrities. In October 2007, Underwood claimed to Seventeen (via People), "But we were never, like, dating. ... It's just the wrong time for both of us. In a different world, we might have dated. But not in this one right now."
Underwood and Romo both got their happy endings soon after their speculated relationship. Underwood married Mike Fisher in 2010, and they've stayed together despite messy divorce rumors. The couple share two sons, Isaiah and Jacob. Romo's rollercoaster love life led him to Chace Crawford's sister, Candice Crawford Romo, in 2009. The pair got married in 2011 and had three sons together.