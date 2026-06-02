'60s TV Characters With The Most Iconic Fashion

Ask anyone who was there, and they'll tell you that the 1960s were an incredibly pivotal decade. This era brought us landmark cultural events like the Civil Rights Movement, the Moon Landing, and Woodstock. The British Invasion came roaring in, introducing us to bands like the Beatles and the Rolling Stones. Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein dominated the art world, and Yves Saint Laurent unveiled his famous Mondrian Dress. While all this was going on, Americans were glued to their televisions. In the 60s, television was the premier form of mass media, with some 90% of families owning a TV set.

As society changed, so too did the fashion landscape. Rooted in rebellion and individualism, '60s fashion railed against conformity and challenged the modesty standards put forth during the previous decade. Mod fashion appeared on the scene, emphasizing trends like miniskirts, shift dresses, and color-blocking. Then came the Youthquake movement, which popularized bold, vibrant patterns and go-go boots. Bolstered by massive marketing campaigns, these trends became the core of 1960s fashion.

It wasn't long before fashion and television converged, giving rise to some of the greatest fashionistas of the decade. From "Bewitched" to "I Dream of Jeannie," '60s sitcoms are a treasure trove of groovy and far-out looks. That said, let's take a look back at our favorite '60s sitcom stars and their iconic wardrobes.