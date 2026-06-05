How Elizabeth Montgomery Transformed After Bewitched Came To An End

While her nose twitch is undeniably iconic, Elizabeth Montgomery's legacy is bigger than her eight years starring on "Bewitched." Montgomery was not one of those nepo babies whose parents were forgotten by Hollywood. Her dad, Robert Montgomery, was a handsome leading man who shared starring roles with Bette Davis, and later helped launch his daughter's career on his 1950s TV series. Prior to her legendary role on "Bewitched," Montgomery also did guest roles on shows like "The Twilight Zone."

However, after hundreds of episodes portraying Samantha (and occasionally her brunette cousin, Serena) the magic apparently started to wear thin. "If you look at that last season, she's dragging her feet," author Herbie J. Pilato explained to Woman's World. "She's just gone. She's bored out of her skull." Although Montgomery refuted this idea, she was experiencing personal upheaval amid a split with William Asher, the show's main director. They'd been married a decade and had three young kids.. Montgomery ended up quitting the show rather than continuing to work with Asher.

As "Bewitched" ended and led to a forgotten 1970s spinoff, Montgomery pivoted into some pretty edgy roles, including "A Case of Rape," and "Act of Violence." She also took on period pieces, starring alongside Jane Seymour in "The Awakening Land," a TV dramatization of Conrad Richter's westward expansion novels. In a performance that was both edgy and historic, Montgomery starred as Lizzie Borden in a 1975 TV movie. In a bizarre twist, Montgomery was distantly related to the infamous Borden.