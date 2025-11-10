Nepo Baby Parents Who Were Forgotten By Hollywood

At the very top of a nepo baby's wish-list is a desire to prove themselves in Hollywood. For most famous offspring, that dream is a distant reality since whatever little success they have is usually chalked up to their parents' connections. However, a select few nepo babies have used these connections to forge a career that is so bright it eclipses their predecessor's success. In an exclusive chat with The List, Amy Prenner, a communications expert and the founder of The Prenner Group, professed that the rare instance of a nepo baby outshining their parents usually occurs when they broaden their horizons.

"Having a famous parent opens doors — no one's denying that — but the kids who really eclipse their parents are usually doing something their parents never did, reaching audiences their parents never could, or just catching lightning in a bottle at the right cultural moment," she explained. Moreover, Prenner pointed out that fame isn't a "one size fits all" deal since each generation of a famous family has different avenues for success and a varied audience to cater to.

According to the communications expert, the advent of social media gave the younger generation a real leg up on their famous parents since they could burst onto the scene by posting content and cast their net out to a wider audience to get even more famous. Some nepo babies have also recognized the advantages that their generation came pre-equipped with, and have used them to craft a successful career that caused many to forget that they even came from a famous family.