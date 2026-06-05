Prince Harry Was Reportedly Almost Set Up With Kourtney Kardashian

Imagining the British royal family and the Kardashians merging via marriage is nothing short of bizarre. The drama would be plentiful, the tea piping hot, and the media coverage relentless. It would be a mashup of two of the most famous families in the world, and shockingly, there was a moment in time when this timeline almost became a reality. Comedian Katherine Ryan had the idea to set up Prince Harry and Kourtney Kardashian while she was partying at fellow comedian Jimmy Carr's house in 2016, and spotted Princess Beatrice among the attendees.

With The Firm on her mind, she got chatting to Kourtney, and swiftly advised her to let then-boyfriend Scott Disick go. "I told her, 'Don't go back to the house. You need to leave him," Ryan recalled, per Hello! magazine. The reality star questioned who would be a better match for her, with Ryan instantly replying, "Prince Harry, maybe?" Indeed, she's not the only one who thinks the royals are synonymous with the Kardashians. They have been likened to each other before, with Piers Morgan notably calling Prince Harry and Meghan Markle the "royal Kardashians."

Kourtney never made it into Harry's relationship history. He and Meghan started dating that very same year. But interestingly enough, pundits noticed certain similarities between Kourtney and the duchess, which hints that she and Harry might have hit it off. "In a lot of ways, she and Kourtney are similar, they're both these granola types that are super devoted moms," a source asserted to InTouch Weekly in 2025. They added that Meghan was eager to make friends with Kourtney, noting, "Meghan really admires what Kourtney has done with Poosh, she reads it all the time and loves how unapologetic the whole concept is."