Prince Harry Was Reportedly Almost Set Up With Kourtney Kardashian
Imagining the British royal family and the Kardashians merging via marriage is nothing short of bizarre. The drama would be plentiful, the tea piping hot, and the media coverage relentless. It would be a mashup of two of the most famous families in the world, and shockingly, there was a moment in time when this timeline almost became a reality. Comedian Katherine Ryan had the idea to set up Prince Harry and Kourtney Kardashian while she was partying at fellow comedian Jimmy Carr's house in 2016, and spotted Princess Beatrice among the attendees.
With The Firm on her mind, she got chatting to Kourtney, and swiftly advised her to let then-boyfriend Scott Disick go. "I told her, 'Don't go back to the house. You need to leave him," Ryan recalled, per Hello! magazine. The reality star questioned who would be a better match for her, with Ryan instantly replying, "Prince Harry, maybe?" Indeed, she's not the only one who thinks the royals are synonymous with the Kardashians. They have been likened to each other before, with Piers Morgan notably calling Prince Harry and Meghan Markle the "royal Kardashians."
Kourtney never made it into Harry's relationship history. He and Meghan started dating that very same year. But interestingly enough, pundits noticed certain similarities between Kourtney and the duchess, which hints that she and Harry might have hit it off. "In a lot of ways, she and Kourtney are similar, they're both these granola types that are super devoted moms," a source asserted to InTouch Weekly in 2025. They added that Meghan was eager to make friends with Kourtney, noting, "Meghan really admires what Kourtney has done with Poosh, she reads it all the time and loves how unapologetic the whole concept is."
The royal family has increasingly been likened to the Kardashian clan
The Kardashian family is arguably the closest thing America has to a royal family. Love them or hate them, the clan has become a permanent fixture in American culture. Of course, the Kardashians are considerably less polished — and far less limited by strict protocols — than their royal counterparts. Their irresistible family drama is what's kept people coming back for more for decades, and the British monarchy has unintentionally done the same as the royals racked up some of their biggest PR disasters over the years.
Australian royal commentator Angela Mollard asserted in a 2023 Daily Mail column that young royal fans couldn't care less about their history — they're only interested in the tea, and The Firm has unintentionally provided plenty of it. "Megxit, 'Spare,' and 'The Crown' have repositioned the royals as light entertainment for a generation who engage more with the drama and less the history," Mollard pointed out. "However disrespectful it might sound, the royal family are the Kardashians with crowns for many younger Australians."
The Kardashians are arguably more powerful than The Firm
Some fans may even argue that the Kardashians actually outrank the British royal family when it comes to influence and power, especially in more modern times. A 2018 column published by the New York Post noted how members of The Firm are often held back by age-old protocols and traditions, like that pesky rule about making political statements publicly, for instance. Meghan Markle notably found herself in hot water with her in-laws when, during a royal engagement in Ireland, she gave her nod of approval to one of the country's politicians for the pro-abortion law that had recently come into effect following a historic, landslide public vote.
On the other hand, the Kardashians can say and do whatever they please, and therein lies their power. The royals, however, are still held back by red tape of their own making. But, considering everything that happened with Megxit and "Spare," maybe Prince Harry and Kourtney Kardashian would've made a good couple after all.