Once a reality star, always a reality star. Or at least that has certainly been the perception of those folks who've flipped over tables on a "Real Housewives" show, hatched backstabbing schemes on "Survivor" or "Big Brother," or gotten into boozy altercations on "Jersey Shore."

Yet there have been cases when reality TV has propelled someone to an unexpected career in showbiz. Who would have thought, while watching Elizabeth Hasselbeck (née Filarski) attempt to outwit, outplay, and outlast her fellow "Survivor" castaways, that a few years later she'd be butting heads with Rosie O'Donnell "The View."

That said, there have also been those who've gone on to Hollywood fame and fortune despite their early experiences on reality shows — which, once they've established their stardom, really hope that everyone forgets. In fact, scratch the surface and it will become clear that those with reality shows in their past include several top actors (including a two-time Oscar winner), a few pop stars, and even an "SNL" cast member turned comedy superstar. To discover more, read on for a look at some Hollywood stars who launched their careers on reality TV shows.