The Stunning Transformation Of Landman Star Jon Hamm
When "Mad Men" first premiered back in 2007, viewers who tuned in and got their first look at the series star were likely muttering, "Jon who?" That's certainly not the case anymore, with Jon Hamm having emerged as one of Hollywood's most popular stars. "Mad Men," of course, was a critically acclaimed television hit that became a pop-culture phenomenon over the course of seven extraordinary seasons. When the series ended in 2015, Hamm could have easily had his pick of roles in the handsome, brooding, leading-man vein but instead gravitated toward quirky material, demonstrating his vast range as an actor, from the depths of evil (his chilling performance as sadistic Sheriff Roy Tillman in "Fargo") to the heights of silliness (bonkers doomsday cult leader Reverend Richard Wayne Gary Wayne in "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt").
More recently, he played a pivotal role in the first season of "Landman," the mega-hit Paramount+ drama that's captivated TV viewers, one of many high-profile roles he's taken on. All that success did not come overnight, and it's been a journey full of tragic lows and stunning highs. Find out all about the stunning transformation of "Landman" star Jon Hamm.
He was devastated by losing his mother when he was 9
Jon Hamm was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri, and had a fairly typical childhood — for a while. When he was just 9 years old, his mother, Deborah Jean Garner Hamm, began experiencing stomach pain. She was diagnosed with colon cancer, which spread rapidly. "It was quick," Jon told Interview. "She had a stomach ache at the beginning of the summer and she was dead by the end of the summer." Losing his mother at such a young age is among the most tragic details of the "Landman" cast, yet there was more trauma to come.
A decade later, 20-year-old Jon had enrolled at the University of Texas when he received word that his father had died. It was then that the cumulative loss of both his mother and father hit him like the proverbial ton of bricks. "I was like, I've been on this planet for two decades and I have no parents," he told The Times. "I never really got a chance to have an adult conversation with them ... And that's a drag." At that point, he moved back to St. Louis, transferring to the University of Missouri. Living with his stepsister (his father's oldest daughter from his first marriage), Jon supported himself by working in a restaurant. If there was a silver lining in that experience, it was the work ethic that became instilled within him. "It certainly made me an independent person very young," he told Stylist.
Jon Hamm became mired in controversy during college
While attending the University of Texas, Jon Hamm was a member of Sigma Nu. He and some of his fraternity brothers were initiating new pledges when Hamm allegedly took the hazing ritual too far. According to a lawsuit filed in 1991, Mark Allen Sanders claimed Hamm set his jeans on fire, shoved his face in dirt, and struck him repeatedly with a paddle. Hamm, Sanders claimed, was an active and enthusiastic participant until the very end of the beating. "He rears back and hits me left-handed, and he hit me right over my right kidney, I mean square over it," Sanders claimed in his suit, per CBC News. "Good solid hit and that, that stood me right up."
Hamm and four other members of the frat were hit with charges of misdemeanor hazing. They all pled no contest. They did not serve any jail time, but the university's Sigma Nu chapter was closed down for good. Looking back on that shameful chapter, Hamm insisted the allegations in the lawsuit had been thrown way out of proportion. "Everything about that is sensationalized," Hamm told Esquire. "I was accused of these things ... I was essentially acquitted. I wasn't convicted of anything. I was caught up in a big situation, a stupid kid in a stupid situation, and it's a f***ing bummer."
He taught high school before moving to LA to pursue an acting career
After graduating from the University of Missouri, Jon Hamm got a job as a teacher — working in the same high school that he'd attended as a teen. "When I was still in my 20s, I went back to my old high school, John Burroughs in St. Louis, and taught acting, improv, and public speaking," he told Wealth Simple. He spent two years teaching drama in St. Louis but felt a yearning to see if he could actually make it professionally as an actor in LA. "I left St. Louis with $150 in my pocket and a wallet full of dangerously overdrawn credit cards," Hamm told Esquire.
Armed with an in introductory letter that he used to get an agent at the famed William Morris Agency, he arrived in LA and moved into a house with four other wannabe actors as roommates — including the future star of "Ant-Man," one of the things you never knew about Paul Rudd. Utilizing the restaurant skills he'd gained in St. Louis, he found work as a a waiter and began the time-honored Hollywood process of auditioning by day, waiting tables by night. Success, however, would be a long time coming.
His first appearance on television was kind of cringey
During those early years in Los Angeles, Jon Hamm took whatever acting-adjacent gigs came his way. One of these was appearing as a contestant on a 1996 episode of a dating show, "The Big Date." Just 24 years old at the time, Hamm — one of three suitors attempting to woo a single woman — was asked to elaborate on what he would do to impress said woman on a first date if she chose him. "Well, I'd start off with some fabulous food, little fabulous conversation, end it with a fabulous foot massage for an evening of total fabulosity," the future star declared.
A post-fame Hamm was confronted with that cringe-inducing clip while appearing on "Entertainment Tonight" and revealed he only did it for the money (albeit not much). "My ex-girlfriend at the time was the casting director of a show called 'The Big Date,' and she was like, 'You get paid $250 if you want to come out here and make an idiot of yourself,'" he recalled. "I was like, 'That sounds like a good idea.'"
He spent years years struggling to get acting work then got dropped by his agent
A big reason Jon Hamm struggled to book acting work was his appearance. "I was the guy who was 25 [years old] but looked 35," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "I came in the 'Dawson's Creek' era; it was all about tiny guys who looked like teenagers, and I haven't looked like a teenager ever," Hamm told Elle. "So, I was, like, auditioning to be their dads. At 25." Hamm was desperate to get a job in showbiz — any job — so when a friend offered him a gig as set dresser on a soft-core porn movie, he jumped at it.
"I'm, like, $150 a day? I will totally do that ... But it was soul-crushingly depressing," Hamm recalled to Elle. This surprising job that Hamm had before he was famous might have paid the bills, but it didn't bring him any closer to landing his big break. He was still the definition of a starving actor, dreading having to park his car for fear an audition might go longer than expected. "I was always terrified of parking garages, because they would say $1.50 per hour and I'd only have five bucks in my pocket. What if I ran late?" he told GQ. His inability to land a single acting role did not endear him with his agency. "They took me on because they saw a guy who could work," Hamm said. "And then I didn't. For three years." At that point, the agency dumped him.
A role in TV drama Providence turned his luck around
After finding another agent, Jon Hamm was thrown a lifeline with a role in TV drama "Providence." Producers liked him, and that role recurred, with Hamm appearing in nearly 20 episodes of the show. As is often the case in Hollywood, "Providence" opened the door to further jobs, and Hamm began booking more work. That included roles in TV series "Point Pleasant", "The Unit," "CSI: Miami," and others. Movie roles also came, albeit small ones, in "Space Cowboys" and "We Were Soldiers." Suddenly, he was on the radar of Hollywood casting directors.
A recurring role in Lifetime TV drama "The Division," however, presented Hamm with something he'd never experienced as an actor: a steady gig. "'The Division' was my first series regular job," Hamm recalled in an interview with the Television Academy Foundation. He ultimately spent three seasons on the show, an experience he looks back on fondly. "Being one of the leads of an ensemble show ... and knowing you're going to have a job year in and year out, which was pretty great. For the first time, I'd had some kind of stability and security in my career, in my life."
Being cast in Mad Man changed everything
In early 2007, Jon Hamm read a script for "Mad Men," a TV series set in the world of advertising in the early 1960s. The storyline focused on advertising executive Don Draper, and Hamm immediately identified with the character, certain he could nail it if given the opportunity. There was one huge problem, however; he was, in Hollywood terms, a nobody. "I was on the bottom of everyone's list," he told The Guardian. "I knew it was an enormous risk for the network to put all their chips on ... certainly no celebrity of any kind. No name to promote."
However, producers were having trouble finding the right actor. "It was torturous finding Don Draper," Alan Taylor, director of the "Mad Men" pilot told TV Guide. Hamm auditioned ... and auditioned again. In fact, he recalls having to audition seven or eight times before producers decided to role the dice and offer him the part. "We felt like we hit the jackpot when we met Jon," recalled casting director Kim Miscia. While the show initially struggled to find an audience, "Mad Men" was an immediate with with TV critics. When the series ended its run in 2015, after seven seasons, it had become one of the most acclaimed TV series in history. Hamm had transformed from unknown actor to one of Hollywood's hottest stars — even winning his first Primetime Emmy Award along the way. "It's the only award I've ever won," Hamm observed in an interview with the Television Academy. "So, I was dumbfounded ... it wasn't expected."
Hosting SNL revealed his funny side and led to a slew of comedic roles
Seven seasons as dark, brooding Don Draper on "Mad Men" could have easily led Jon Hamm to be typecast in similarly dark, brooding roles. In fact, in 2025, Hamm confirmed he'd been "offered a lot of roles that were a version of that character, where you had been smoking a cigarette and sort of brooding, looking out a window into the dark city of some kind of place" (via People). Hosting "Saturday Night Live" in 2008, however, prevented him from being pigeonholed by providing a vehicle to demonstrate that he was actually hilarious. That was particularly true in a faux TV commercial for "Jon Hamm's John Ham," lunch meat dispensed in a toilet paper-like roll, intended to be eaten while sitting on the toilet. "Inside the face of a matinee idol lurks a full-on comedy nerd," Hamm's "Mad Men" co-star John Slattery told Elle.
Hamm ultimately hosted "SNL" four times, but he dropped in for cameo appearances on the show more than a dozen times. He also demonstrated his comedy chops in Kristin Wiig-starring hit "Bridesmaids," several episodes of Tina Fey's "30 Rock," and in the recurring role of an unhinged cult leader in the Fey-produced comedy "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt." "I really credit none other than Lorne Michaels for offering me a [chance to] host 'Saturday Night Live' [for the first time] to really get the sense of, well, I do have a funny side to me," Hamm said, per People.
Jon Ham played a devilish lawman, a literal angel, and everything in between
In the years after "Mad Men" concluded, Jon Hamm ping-ponged between comedic and dramatic roles, which allowed him to tackle an extraordinary array of different characters. These included playing Admiral Beau "Cyclone" Simpson in 2022's "Top Gun: Maverick," the long-awaited sequel to the 1986 classic starring Tom Cruise. (Cruise's many controversies over the years are attributed to his overall drop in popularity since then.) That same year, Hamm starred in the film "Confess, Fletch," reviving the character that had previously been played by Chevy Chase (Like Cruise, there is a long list of celebs who don't care for Chase).
In 2023, Hamm joined Apple TV hit "The Morning Show" in a recurring role opposite stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. He also played the angel Gabriel in "Good Omens," in which an angel and a demon reluctantly team up to save the world from heavenly destruction. Other roles included a villainous sheriff in the fifth season of "Fargo" — the first time he'd played a truly evil character — and he also provided the voice of eccentric PI Marvin Flute in Fox animated comedy "Grimsburg."
As Hamm told Rolling Stone in 2022, he relished the vast array of characters he'd been able to play at that stage in his career. "You have this legacy, right? That never goes away," he said. "I've had an incredibly fortunate run, and to get to do things that I've always wanted to do, like be in a 'Top Gun' movie, host 'SNL,' work with people whose work I totally respect ... Mostly, I just want to do things that I would want to go see."
He married Anna Osceola after several years together
Before finding fame via "Mad Men," Jon Hamm had been in a long-term relationship with actor Jennifer Westfeldt. They never made it to the altar, spliting up in 2015 after 18 years as a couple. That same year, Hamm met actor Anna Osceola on the set of "Mad Men," where she was cast in a small role. In 2017, the two were seen together, but it wasn't until 2020 that they were romantically linked. Three years later, Hamm popped the question. They wed in June 2023, tying the knot at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, the same location of a pivotal scene in the "Mad Men" finale — and also where they had met nearly a decade earlier.
As Hamm told The Hollywood Reporter, he was "terrified" when he proposed, and felt similarly during the nuptials. "I just remember feeling, 'This is really scary.' Then going, 'Well, it probably means it's worthwhile.' And my wedding day was perfect," he said, admitting that he'd love to have children some day. "It's not lost on me that I'm 53," he observed. "I will be the old dad, but so it goes. It could be a good thing. We'll see."
He was cast as an oil mogul in Landman — but just for one season
When "Landman" debuted on Paramount+ in 2024, the series immediately struck a chord with viewers. Series creator Taylor Sheridan ("Yellowstone") packed the cast with A-list stars such as Billy Bob Thornton, as well as Jon Hamm and Demi Moore, who played billionaire oil mogul Monty Miller and his wife, Cami, respectively. "I'm just so mystified about how great the show is. It's truly a spectacular thing to be a part of," Hamm told The Hollywood Reporter.
As viewers learned at the end of the first season, Monty would not return for the second, with the character perishing from a fatal heart attack. While viewers were shocked, Hamm was not, explaining that he entered the series with the understanding he'd only be there for a single season. "Part of it is that my other commitments don't really allow me to be a series regular on another show," he said, while also admitting he simply could not pass up the opportunity to work with Sheridan and Thornton. "They're just working at the top of their game," he said. I knew the show was going to be good; I didn't know it was really going to spark in the culture the way it has, and that part of it is even better."
He scored another TV hit with Your Friends and Neighbors
In the decade after "Mad Men" wrapped, Jon Hamm appeared in numerous film and television projects yet hadn't committed to starring in another series. That changed in late 2023, when he signed on as star and executive producer of "Your Friends and Neighbors," an Apple TV series. (He previously starred in a commercial for the streamer, "Everyone But Jon Hamm," hilariously griping that every major Hollywood star had a project on Apple TV except him).
When the series premiered in 2024, viewers met the newest character in his pantheon: Andrew "Coop" Cooper, a wealthy hedge fund manager who turns to robbing the homes of his wealthy neighbors after losing his job. The series proved to be a hit with viewers and returned with a second season in early 2026 — along with news that Apple TV had already renewed the show for a third season, opening the door to the possibility that Hamm may wind up playing Coop for as long or longer than he did Don Draper.
All in all, Hamm has experienced extreme highs and lows on his journey to achieve his Hollywood dreams — ultimately on his own terms. "I'm a happy guy," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "And I've worked hard to get here, and it's not been a steady upward climb. There have been setbacks and difficulties, but that's life."