The Stunning Transformation Of Landman Star Jon Hamm

Jon Hamm was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri, and had a fairly typical childhood — for a while. When he was just 9 years old, his mother, Deborah Jean Garner Hamm, began experiencing stomach pain. She was diagnosed with colon cancer, which spread rapidly. "It was quick," Jon told Interview. "She had a stomach ache at the beginning of the summer and she was dead by the end of the summer." Losing his mother at such a young age is among the most tragic details of the "Landman" cast, yet there was more trauma to come.

A decade later, 20-year-old Jon had enrolled at the University of Texas when he received word that his father had died. It was then that the cumulative loss of both his mother and father hit him like the proverbial ton of bricks. "I was like, I've been on this planet for two decades and I have no parents," he told The Times. "I never really got a chance to have an adult conversation with them ... And that's a drag." At that point, he moved back to St. Louis, transferring to the University of Missouri. Living with his stepsister (his father's oldest daughter from his first marriage), Jon supported himself by working in a restaurant. If there was a silver lining in that experience, it was the work ethic that became instilled within him. "It certainly made me an independent person very young," he told Stylist.