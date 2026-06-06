What You Didn't Know About Minnie Driver's Only Child, Henry

Minnie Driver, the Oscar-nominated actor, was gifted a long, successful career in Hollywood, but the biggest surprise in her life was when she found out she was pregnant with her son, Henry Driver. During an appearance on iHeartRadio's "The Healthy Baby Show" in 2022, Minnie revealed that she believed she couldn't have children because of the terrible medical advice she received at 18.

Her life then changed in January 2008. Minnie said in the interview that she fell ill and her sister recognized the symptoms. "My sister was like, I think you're pregnant," she said. Minnie was also expecting her child to be a girl, because her doctors got that information wrong too. "I wanted the first word that he heard to be love as I was pushing, well, her out, and then my mom went, 'Oh, my goodness, it's a boy,'" she said. "And I went, 'f***, what the f***?'"

Henry was born on September 5, 2008, in Los Angeles, and Minnie raised him as a single mother. Initially keeping the identity of her child's father a secret, in a 2012 chat with The Observer, she let it slip that he worked on "The Riches," in which she starred in 2007. She never gave the name away, but multiple outlets claim the father is Timothy J. Lea.