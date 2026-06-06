What You Didn't Know About Minnie Driver's Only Child, Henry
Minnie Driver, the Oscar-nominated actor, was gifted a long, successful career in Hollywood, but the biggest surprise in her life was when she found out she was pregnant with her son, Henry Driver. During an appearance on iHeartRadio's "The Healthy Baby Show" in 2022, Minnie revealed that she believed she couldn't have children because of the terrible medical advice she received at 18.
Her life then changed in January 2008. Minnie said in the interview that she fell ill and her sister recognized the symptoms. "My sister was like, I think you're pregnant," she said. Minnie was also expecting her child to be a girl, because her doctors got that information wrong too. "I wanted the first word that he heard to be love as I was pushing, well, her out, and then my mom went, 'Oh, my goodness, it's a boy,'" she said. "And I went, 'f***, what the f***?'"
Henry was born on September 5, 2008, in Los Angeles, and Minnie raised him as a single mother. Initially keeping the identity of her child's father a secret, in a 2012 chat with The Observer, she let it slip that he worked on "The Riches," in which she starred in 2007. She never gave the name away, but multiple outlets claim the father is Timothy J. Lea.
Minnie Driver and her son moved to England
Though the identity of her son's father was kept a secret, there are plenty of other areas of their lives Minnie and Henry share with the public. Henry has appeared on Minnie Driver's podcast, "Minnie Questions," several times and talked openly about his life and mental health. During his first appearance in 2021, Henry shared that moving to England was a life-changing experience. "I thought in LA, that's how I thought you were supposed to live by a certain routine, and you were supposed to have this blank, blank, blank set out for you, right. But then, when I moved to England, it sort of, it all changed. ... There wasn't a routine."
The UK Times reported in 2024 that Henry is attending the same boarding school in Hampshire, England, that Minnie Driver attended as a child. It's the first time they have lived in England permanently instead of California, and Minnie told The UK Times that she considered staying in the U.K. if Trump won the election.
If you're wondering what the former "Good Will Hunting" cast member is up to today, Minnie is, as of writing, in a long-distance relationship with Addison O'Dea, an American filmmaker. The couple began dating in 2019, and Minnie has posted several pictures on Instagram showing O'Dea going on vacation with her and Henry and spending Christmas together, too.