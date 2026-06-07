HGTV Star Hilary Farr's Gray Hair Transformation Looked So Effortless
HGTV fans have watched former "Love It or List It" star Hilary Farr undergo a stunning transformation right before their very eyes. Yet, while most people might think she'd give the best advice about buying a house, we're more interested in hearing Farr's tips on aging gracefully. After 15 years on "Love it or List It," Farr parted ways with the series in 2023. Since her departure, fans have been keeping up with her on Instagram, where the former star has been giving us major hair inspiration with her slow transition to gray.
In January 2025, Farr shared a sweet video on Instagram urging followers to buy cookies from her granddaughter's Girl Scout troop in support of animal rights. The star looked as stunning as ever in a simple black top and pared-down makeup. Yet, one thing stood out about her look: she seemed to be growing out her natural hair color. Her gray roots were noticeably poking through her otherwise brunette bob. "Love the gray. You are beautiful," one person said. "So excited about your silver hair!" added another. One Instagram user wrote, "Love your hair!" among many similar comments. Clearly folks on Instagram were fans of the new look. But this was just the beginning of her process of going fully gray.
Hilary Farr's gray hair glowup is major inspo for folks ready to ditch the dye
In the months that followed Hilary Farr's revelatory Instagram video, she shared a few more posts that showed off the process of growing out her grays. Eight months after that original video, Farr shared another clip that showed off her short, sleek, fully gray bob. The star looked radiant with her new hair color in a hot pink blazer. Once again, fans praised Farr for her new look in the comment section. "Oh my gosh your hair looks gorgeous!! Love it!!" one fan exclaimed. "The hair!!!!!" wrote someone else with clapping emojis among many other similar comments of praise.
There are quite a few celebrities who look stunning with gray hair. Yet, it's rare to watch them transform from their usual color to their new gray look. For this reason, it was interesting to watch Farr's grow out gradually and naturally. Considering just how excited folks on Instagram were about her new look, it seems like plenty of fans were eager to see someone effortlessly embrace their graying locks. Farr proves that dyeing your hair isn't really necessary; rocking your gray hair can be more than just empowering. It can make you look better than ever.