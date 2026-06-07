HGTV Star Hilary Farr's Gray Hair Transformation Looked So Effortless

HGTV fans have watched former "Love It or List It" star Hilary Farr undergo a stunning transformation right before their very eyes. Yet, while most people might think she'd give the best advice about buying a house, we're more interested in hearing Farr's tips on aging gracefully. After 15 years on "Love it or List It," Farr parted ways with the series in 2023. Since her departure, fans have been keeping up with her on Instagram, where the former star has been giving us major hair inspiration with her slow transition to gray.

In January 2025, Farr shared a sweet video on Instagram urging followers to buy cookies from her granddaughter's Girl Scout troop in support of animal rights. The star looked as stunning as ever in a simple black top and pared-down makeup. Yet, one thing stood out about her look: she seemed to be growing out her natural hair color. Her gray roots were noticeably poking through her otherwise brunette bob. "Love the gray. You are beautiful," one person said. "So excited about your silver hair!" added another. One Instagram user wrote, "Love your hair!" among many similar comments. Clearly folks on Instagram were fans of the new look. But this was just the beginning of her process of going fully gray.