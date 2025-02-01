The Stunning Transformation Of Love It Or List It's Hilary Farr

During the late 2000s, a Canadian-made home-renovation show made its debut on HGTV. "Love It Or List It" put a fresh spin on the DIY format, with interior designer Hilary Farr partnered with real estate broker David Visentin. Their relationship was friendly but adversarial as they counseled couples whose homes, for whatever reason, no longer worked for them. Visentin urged the homeowners to sell their place and buy a new one, showing them a few homes on the market that met the criteria that they were looking for. Meanwhile, Farr's job was to convince them to stay put, using her creativity and design savvy to show them how they could renovate and redesign their existing abode so that it would work for them. At the end of each episode, the homeowners were forced to make a choice about their home: would they love it, or list it?

Advertisement

"Love It or List It" quickly became a massive hit, remaining one of HGTV's most popular shows for a decade-plus. What's more, the franchise was a huge win for Canadian television, as it found success in markets across the globe.

For Farr, "Love It or List It" has taken her on an epic journey, changing her life and making her a household name. To find out more, keep on reading to explore the stunning transformation of "Love It or List It" star Hilary Farr.