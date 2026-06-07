How Mayim Bialik's Style Has Transformed Since Her Divorce

Mayim Bialik has had an incredible style transformation since her days on "The Big Bang Theory" — she even went on "What Not to Wear" in 2009! — but her most stunning change happened after her divorce. The "Blossom" star divorced Michael Stone in May 2013, after nine years of marriage and two kids together. She was never the same after the divorce — and as far as her fashion was concerned, it was all for the better!

In a 2016 YouTube video, Bialik opened up about divorce. "Divorce isn't the end of a family. It's the end of a nuclear family," she said, adding that she and Stone still do things as a family and never talk bad about each other. This positive attitude seems to have done well for her, as her personal life and career have flourished. Bialik has moved on from her divorce with boyfriend Jonathan Cohen, with whom she co-hosts a podcast, "Mayim Bialik's Breakdown." She also temporarily hosted "Jeopardy!" from 2021 to 2023 and has continued acting, like in 2025's "Father Mother Sister Brother."

Throughout this time, it's clear how differently she has dressed since her divorce. From amazing red carpet outfits that had everyone talking to everyday streetwear, she has certainly upped her fashion game. Bialik's post-divorce looks speak to a happier, more confident woman, and we love to see it.