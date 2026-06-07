How Mayim Bialik's Style Has Transformed Since Her Divorce
Mayim Bialik has had an incredible style transformation since her days on "The Big Bang Theory" — she even went on "What Not to Wear" in 2009! — but her most stunning change happened after her divorce. The "Blossom" star divorced Michael Stone in May 2013, after nine years of marriage and two kids together. She was never the same after the divorce — and as far as her fashion was concerned, it was all for the better!
In a 2016 YouTube video, Bialik opened up about divorce. "Divorce isn't the end of a family. It's the end of a nuclear family," she said, adding that she and Stone still do things as a family and never talk bad about each other. This positive attitude seems to have done well for her, as her personal life and career have flourished. Bialik has moved on from her divorce with boyfriend Jonathan Cohen, with whom she co-hosts a podcast, "Mayim Bialik's Breakdown." She also temporarily hosted "Jeopardy!" from 2021 to 2023 and has continued acting, like in 2025's "Father Mother Sister Brother."
Throughout this time, it's clear how differently she has dressed since her divorce. From amazing red carpet outfits that had everyone talking to everyday streetwear, she has certainly upped her fashion game. Bialik's post-divorce looks speak to a happier, more confident woman, and we love to see it.
Mayim Bialik looks stunning in a lacey, black-and-purple dress
Mayim Bialik looked stunning at the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 18, 2014. She wore a long lavender gown with a short hem in the front to show off her black heels and a small train in the back. A black lace bodice gave the whole outfit a cool visual appeal, made even more prominent with her hair curled and put in an updo. She was absolutely gorgeous!
Mayim Bialik's sharp black suit
Mayim Bialik looked sharp and strong at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2025. She wore a fitted black suit with matching pants and undershirt, accessorized with gold earrings, a necklace, and several rings on her fingers. Her graying hair was pulled up in an updo for the event, and it just reinforced her confidence and comfort in her own body that is impressive. She looks happy and comfortable here — and what more could you ask for?
Mayim Bialik's colorful, fitted dress on a night out
When she was photographed on the way to the "Today" show on February 24, 2014, Mayim Bialik looked cute in her trendy outfit. She wore a skin-tight patterned dress in blue, orange, and pink, paired with several colorful statement necklaces, a navy-blue jacket, and light tan heels. Her brunette hair was long and straightened over her shoulders as she walked to her TV appearance, showing how stylish she was at the time.
Mayim Bialik's fitted maroon dress with high heels
To support the launch of "Mayim's Vegan Table" with PETA at The Bob Barker Building in LA on February 27, 20214, Mayim Bialik wore a fitted maroon dress that showed off her curves. It had three-quartered sleeves and a dip over one shoulder, adding visual appeal. From the dark winter color to her high heels, Bialik looked stunning. She even matched her lipstick to the dress, completing the beautiful look at this appearance.
Mayim Bialik's cool, olive green-and-blue suit
Mayim Bialik tried out a new color palette again at the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards on March 13, 2022. She had on an olive-green fitted suit, with striking blue buttons and a blue lapel and no shirt underneath. She wore silver, peep-toe heels and circular silver earrings to accessorize the look, and even upped her makeup style with heavy black eyeliner around her eyes and her brown hair tucked behind her ears.
Mayim Bialik's sleek black dress with dramatic sleeves
At the 34th Annual Artios Awards on January 31, 2019, Mayim Bialik looked glamorous in a black shift dress with colorful, blue-and-pink metallic puff sleeves that showed off her shoulders. She paired it with silver pointed-toe shoes and dangly silver earrings, which looked great with her long hair. We love how happy she seems in this photo, posing with one hand on her hip and smiling for the camera. It just proves (once again!) how cool and confident Bialik became after her divorce.