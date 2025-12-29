Mayim Bialik's Best Red Carpet Looks That Had Everyone Talking
When we talk about celebrities who have range, Mayim Bialik surely fits the bill. "The Big Bang Theory" star's acting career dates back to the late 1980s, when she notably landed roles in the films "Pumpkinhead" and "Beaches" as a preteen. Others may know her for the TV series "Blossom," which aired from 1990 to 1995. Her more recent credits include appearances in the TV series "Young Sheldon" and NBC's "Night Court," as well as the films "Like Father Like Son" and "Father Mother Sister Brother." Mayim Bialik has managed to build a lavish life for herself through acting and performing, and that has transferred to the red carpet.
The actor told The Jerusalem Post, "I think it's very hard being female and being in acting — largely because of the publicity and the public aspects of it that revolve around a sense of fashion." Bialik was never the same after "The Big Bang Theory," as the new career milestone brought her unique, modest fashion choices to the forefront. Here are some of her best red carpet looks that had everyone talking.
The actress wore a 'hot and holy' look to the 2011 Emmys
During the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards, Mayim Bialik stunned in an all-black floor-length dress that featured a jewel embellishment, a slit up the leg, and another across the upper part of her chest. The mother of two kept the look monochromatic with a black clutch, black crystal-encrusted Rene Caovilla heels, and black toenail polish. Her makeup's focus was bold liner and mascara, further enhanced by a bumped front updo. Teardrop earrings and a sparkly halo-shaped ring elevated one of Bialik's most risqué ensembles.
In September 2011, Bialik discussed on her blog, Kveller, the journey of putting together the look with her stylist, noting that it received quite a bit of attention from the press. "I achieved a look I was comfortable in, proud of, and compliant with Operation Subdued Sexy aka Operation Hot and Holy," Bialik wrote after the ceremony. "My persistence in looking for a tznius (modest) dress that covered my elbows and beyond and my resistance to backing down paid off. I got a LOT of questions on the red carpet about it: why so long, why so covered up... but also some very sincere compliments from interviewers who seemed genuinely refreshed to see something 'different!'"
In another blog post about the journey to the Emmys, she noted that her clothing size and "freakishly huge breasts" also impacted which designers she could wear. Despite the challenges, Bialik delivered an edgy and shapely presentation while still leaving something to the imagination, a mission accomplished in her book.
Mayim Bialik scores 'a total 10' for her red gown at the 2012 Emmys
Mayim Bialik turned heads again at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards with a deep red Pamela Roland gown. The dress featured sheer-ish long sleeves, a draped neckline, and a short train. Wearing her hair in a side part with loose curls, the look was completed with layered silver necklaces. Still recovering from injuries sustained during a tragic car accident, Bialik rocked a small clutch in one hand and a black brace on the other. "We have made a few modifications to the dress, given the state of my hand and forearm and general Mayim-ness," Bialik shared in a Kveller blog post ahead of the event. The actor also explained that she had to size up quite a bit for the dress, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and also struggled because she doesn't fit into a designer sample size.
After all the uphill battles and customizations, the outlet gave her a perfect rating for the look, writing, "Mayim, you're a total 10 in our book." Bialik was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in "The Big Bang Theory." Co-star Jim Parsons was also nominated for his role in the sitcom, and the show itself was nominated for Best Outstanding Comedy Series.
The scientist's lace look for the 2013 SAG Awards earned praise a decade later
Amid her divorce from her husband of nine years, Michael Stone, author Mayim Bialik attended the 19th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards in a lacy royal blue floor-length dress. She wore her hair swooped to the side with large curls while keeping the jewelry subtle. The simplicity of the accessories and her makeup allowed the dress's bold color and details to draw eyes. Bialik shared a red carpet photo from the event in 2023 on Facebook, earning over 61,000 reactions and 3,000 comments to date. "You are so very beautiful and classy," one fan wrote. "I love the example you set for our young ladies today."
In a post-event blog post, Bialik shared that she was hesitant about the dress due to its bright color and tight fit but went with it because she had bigger problems at the time. When all was said and done, the star noted that she was happy she trusted her stylist, Ali, and fans seemed to agree, citing how the look was stunning but still modest. "One thing I love about you is that you always choose a beautiful formal dress that is classic and shows your natural beauty without showing too much skin," another Facebook user wrote. "So many starlets push the envelope in that regard and you always look so chic and classy." Bialik's royal ensemble earned her a spot on Regard Magazine's best-dressed list and solidified her place in fans' hearts.
Mayim Bialik looks 'amaaaazing' in green at the 2013 Emmy Awards
The red carpet at the Emmys is clearly Mayim Bialik's runway. She stunned again in 2013, wearing an emerald green Oliver Tolentino Couture dress. The mesh top half and prominent sparkly embellishments on the piece, as well as her red lipstick, were the most interesting parts of the look. The "Blossom" star added a festive flair to the ensemble with a Swarovski green crystal Kiosque clutch, Bellarri green onyx and diamond earrings, and a Takat emerald ring. Bialik shared her appreciation for the designer with a tweet (per Us Weekly): "Thank you @olivertolentino for an amaaaazing dress and shoes. Hitting the red carpet in a few minutes!" The mermaid silhouette complemented her shape for a timeless, elegant look that Us Weekly called "absolutely gorgeous."
On her blog, Kveller, the actor revealed that she also used a new makeup and hair team for all the Emmy events that week. "I loved what they did," she wrote. "They are relaxed, very bright, and seemed not too freaked out by my unconventional-ness." The Outstanding Supporting Actress Emmy nominee attended the event with her sons, Miles, who was 7 at the time, and Frederick, who was 4 years old.
A designer praised the actor's custom look at the 2014 Golden Globes
Mesh sleeves are clearly a staple in a killer Mayim Bialik look. The podcast host was spotted at the Golden Globes in a custom David Meister gown that featured a mid-length train. The ensemble was similar in style to what she wore at the 2013 Emmy Awards, particularly in terms of the long, sheer sleeves and mermaid silhouette. She accessorized the look with a black clutch featuring silver hardware and matching earrings. The presentation earned Bialik a permanent spot on the designer's website. The blog post reads, "We love her look head-to-toe. Perfect hair and makeup complement [her] sheer yoke sweetheart gown."
The "Big Bang Theory" actor shared a photo of herself on the carpet, posing confidently with her hand on her hip and a smize. She tweeted, "Thanks @David_Meister for my favorite look ever for the Golden Globes! & @swarovski thank you for the accessories!" Her wavy tresses, dark liner, and nail polish finished the look with an edgy bang. Fans commented under the post, cheering the actor on for her consistent modesty, beauty, and "smooooking hot" style. The recipe for a fabulous Bialik ensemble is becoming pretty clear by this point — shape, sleeves, and Swarovski.
Mayim Bialik made the best-dressed list for her look at the 2017 SAG Awards
By 2017, Mayim Bialik traded in her Swarovski for Tiffany and her mermaid fit for an A-line silhouette at the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards. The Los Angeles resident wore a striped, multicolor Miri Couture dress, an envelope clutch, and a sparkly tinted shadow that earned her a spot on Variety's Best Dressed List. The article stated, "Many are going to disagree with us, but we think Mayim Bialik nailed it. Her dress was colorful, striped (one of the trends of the night), and she looked comfortable in it." The floor-length look also earned a title of "glam" from Yahoo!, which noted how Bialik used her speaking opportunities that night to talk about important events. Bialik shared details of her look on Facebook, adding, "Despite me wanting to talk politics and refugee crisis at the SAG Awards, my look got good notice."
The vibrant colors and thick stripes that made up the design made for great optics and paired well with her loosely curled brown hairstyle. Pulling out the singular silver stripe in the actor's dress with the matching evening bag was a great touch by stylist Adena Rohatiner. Also a Los Angeles resident, Rohatiner has also styled memorable looks for Grace Gealey, Torrey Devitto, Us the Duo, Madelaine Petsch, and Chrissie Fitt.
The star showed a little skin at the 2018 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony
In a rare choice, Mayim Bialik let her shoulders breathe for the 2018 Breakthrough Prize ceremony held at the NASA Ames Research Center. Styled again by Adena Rohatiner, the star opted for a clean neckline and an off-the-shoulder black floor-length dress that featured an above-the-knee split and quarter-length flared sleeves. Bialik held a square clutch featuring a geometric design, an on-theme touch considering the purpose of the event. The former "Jeopardy" host also wore crystal teardrop earrings, complemented by an updo that featured a hanging curly strand that shaped her face. Bialik wore strappy black studded heels that added some contrast to the otherwise simple ensemble.
Glam highlighted the look as a pivotal moment in the California native's evolution. The article reads, "[h]er style was far from boring — unique silhouettes and edgy cut-outs kept Bialik's red-carpet appearances interesting." Bialik was one of several presenters at the ceremony that honored top achievers in Life Sciences, Fundamental Physics, and Mathematics. E! News also included the author in its celebrity round-up for the event, noting her educational background.
Mayim Bialik debuted a new haircut and a bright dress at a 2019 event for The Big Bang Theory
The "Big Bang Theory" cast was honored with a handprint ceremony at TCL Chinese Theater in May 2019, celebrating the show's successful 12-season run. Mayim Bialik lit up the red carpet at the event in a mustard yellow Allen Schwartz dress and a new ear-length hairstyle. She paired the flowy design with Zara shoes, Miranda Frye earrings, and brown eyewear that complemented the ensemble. Bialik shared a photo of the look on Instagram. She wrote, "A silly smile in a pretty dress. Thank you for styling my fun, new hair and glamming me up @chanelcross!!"
The V-cut neckline fell into a draped-cape-like design, giving off a happy and vibrant feel acknowledged by her Instagram followers. One user commented that Bialik's attire reminded her of "summer and sunshine." The actor shared several posts of herself wearing the dress, which combined received more than 480,000 likes, proving that her vibrant style moment resonated widely with fans. The bright look was also evidence of the star's style transformation over the years. In 2009, Bialik appeared on the makeover show "What Not to Wear" with hosts Stacy London and Clinton Kelly. In a discussion about the show, she told People, "The style that I used to like was eclectic, a lot of vintage stuff, a lot of army stuff in random combinations. I like bold colors but usually wear black."
The actor demanded attention in a satin suit at the Critics' Choice Awards 2022
Mayim Bialik stepped out of her comfort zone with a two-toned satin power suit for the 27th Critics' Choice Awards. The olive green and navy blue color combo was a noticeably different style choice for the actress. Meesh Daranyi styled the suit with sparkly silver Aera shoes and a complementary ethical square clutch by Sambar. The two-time Critics' Choice Award winner captioned an Instagram photo, "I wore a suit for the first time...thank you @DesignXMeesh for encouraging me to be brave!" She also relished in the decision to wear "long straight extensions" and a "wicked smokey blue/olive eye." The daring set made the star pop alongside celebrities like Will Smith and Kathryn Hahn.
Fans raved about the suit in her posts from the event, complimenting her hair and makeup as well. Bialik spoke with Entertainment Tonight about her look while on the red carpet. "COVID made me be like never a dress ever again," she said. "I feel very comfortable. I mean, if I could have worn sneakers, I would have, but my stylist drew the line there." The host described the suit as "fun" while talking with Bialik, who wore two ears full of crystal earrings that gave an even edgier-than-normal appeal for the traditionally simple actor.
Mayim Bialik draws attention at the 'Father Mother Sister Brother' premiere in another power suit
During the world premiere of "Father Mother Sister Brother" in September 2025, Mayim Bialik kept things comfy and stylish in an all-black Yves Saint Laurent two-piece, consisting of an oversized blazer worn over a silky button-down with matching pants. She finished the YSL look with shiny pointed-toe heels that gave the look a slight texture contrast and dramatic touch. Parade described the "leveled-up" attire as "edgy," noting her gold hoops and violet eye makeup along the way. The actor posed with her curly hair pulled back in a bun and two silver pendant necklaces around her neck. The presentation was subtle in design but bold in shape, drawing attention with relaxed-leg trousers and a square-cut blazer. Bialik's style complemented that of her co-stars, who mostly wore all-black looks as well.
"Father Mother Sister Brother" also made a statement during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival, earning the top award, the Golden Lion, from judges. If you're wondering what the rest of the cast from "The Big Bang Theory" is doing today, Bialik and Kaley Cuoco's relationship is complicated, and costars like Laura Spencer have had stunning transformations, too.