Mayim Bialik's Best Red Carpet Looks That Had Everyone Talking

During the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards, Mayim Bialik stunned in an all-black floor-length dress that featured a jewel embellishment, a slit up the leg, and another across the upper part of her chest. The mother of two kept the look monochromatic with a black clutch, black crystal-encrusted Rene Caovilla heels, and black toenail polish. Her makeup's focus was bold liner and mascara, further enhanced by a bumped front updo. Teardrop earrings and a sparkly halo-shaped ring elevated one of Bialik's most risqué ensembles.

In September 2011, Bialik discussed on her blog, Kveller, the journey of putting together the look with her stylist, noting that it received quite a bit of attention from the press. "I achieved a look I was comfortable in, proud of, and compliant with Operation Subdued Sexy aka Operation Hot and Holy," Bialik wrote after the ceremony. "My persistence in looking for a tznius (modest) dress that covered my elbows and beyond and my resistance to backing down paid off. I got a LOT of questions on the red carpet about it: why so long, why so covered up... but also some very sincere compliments from interviewers who seemed genuinely refreshed to see something 'different!'"

In another blog post about the journey to the Emmys, she noted that her clothing size and "freakishly huge breasts" also impacted which designers she could wear. Despite the challenges, Bialik delivered an edgy and shapely presentation while still leaving something to the imagination, a mission accomplished in her book.