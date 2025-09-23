Mayim Bialik Was Never The Same After Divorcing Her Ex-Husband Michael Stone

From day one of her divorce, Mayim Bialik centered every decision on what would be best for her sons. "The main priority for us now is to make the transition to two loving homes as smooth and painless as possible. Our sons deserve parents committed to their growth and health and that's what we are focusing on," she explained in her heartfelt divorce statement for Kveller. Bialik understood that, as difficult as divorce was for her, it was even harder for the children. In another piece she wrote for Kveller, the actor stated, "Divorce sucks for kids. Period." This recognition seems to have guided her actions moving forward. She was determined to make the transition as smooth as possible for her boys, Miles and Frederick, who were just 7 and 4 at the time of the split.

Even before the divorce, Bialik went to great lengths to put her family above all else. After she earned her Ph.D. in neuroscience from UCLA in 2007, she pivoted back to acting for the sake of her kids. "The true story is I was running out of health insurance," she shared on ABC's "Popcorn With Peter Travers" in 2017. "I was teaching neuroscience for about five years. And I was not expecting to be a full-time actor." In her quest to secure health benefits, she ended up landing a part on "The Big Bang Theory," and the rest is history. As she once told Yahoo! Entertainment, "I'm glad that I completed my Ph.D. and I'm very proud of it, but the life of a research professor would not have suited my needs in terms of what kind of parenting I wanted to do." Motherhood is her compass, both before and especially after the divorce.