Mayim Bialik Was Never The Same After Divorcing Her Ex-Husband Michael Stone
When "The Big Bang Theory" was dominating television, Mayim Bialik seemed to have it all. From 2010 to 2019, she played Amy Farrah Fowler, a role that earned the former child star her very first Emmy nomination. On the other hand, behind the scenes she balanced the demands of a thriving acting career with raising two young sons. However, in November 2012, Bialik and her husband of nine years, Michael Stone, announced their divorce. The split, which was finalized in May 2013, understandably changed the actor's life in a number of ways. However, many of those changes sure seemed to be positive for all involved.
In the wake of her divorce, the "Blossom" alum quickly leaned into her strengths with even more clarity. From her parenting decisions to her career choices, nearly every aspect of Bialik's life evolved after the end of her nine-year marriage. Her growth since the divorce is proof that endings can lead to new beginnings. Let's take a look.
Her children became her compass after the split
From day one of her divorce, Mayim Bialik centered every decision on what would be best for her sons. "The main priority for us now is to make the transition to two loving homes as smooth and painless as possible. Our sons deserve parents committed to their growth and health and that's what we are focusing on," she explained in her heartfelt divorce statement for Kveller. Bialik understood that, as difficult as divorce was for her, it was even harder for the children. In another piece she wrote for Kveller, the actor stated, "Divorce sucks for kids. Period." This recognition seems to have guided her actions moving forward. She was determined to make the transition as smooth as possible for her boys, Miles and Frederick, who were just 7 and 4 at the time of the split.
Even before the divorce, Bialik went to great lengths to put her family above all else. After she earned her Ph.D. in neuroscience from UCLA in 2007, she pivoted back to acting for the sake of her kids. "The true story is I was running out of health insurance," she shared on ABC's "Popcorn With Peter Travers" in 2017. "I was teaching neuroscience for about five years. And I was not expecting to be a full-time actor." In her quest to secure health benefits, she ended up landing a part on "The Big Bang Theory," and the rest is history. As she once told Yahoo! Entertainment, "I'm glad that I completed my Ph.D. and I'm very proud of it, but the life of a research professor would not have suited my needs in terms of what kind of parenting I wanted to do." Motherhood is her compass, both before and especially after the divorce.
She made co-parenting with her ex a priority
After the split, Mayim Bialik was set on creating two supportive and healthy home environments for her children. As she acknowledged on Grok Nation, "Being divorced is not a fun way to raise kids. Things my ex did when we were married that annoyed me then, annoy me still." However, she refuses to let post-split tensions disrupt the family dynamic. Bialik and Stone worked together to make their new arrangement as amicable as possible. She explained that they make a point of speaking kindly about one another in front of their kids, and they still make sure to spend holidays together as a family.
Instead of portraying separation as the destruction of a family, she has emphasized continuity. "Divorce isn't the end of a family, it's the end of a nuclear family," she explained in a 2016 video on her YouTube channel, insisting that parents have the power to model stability even after separation. As she noted on Kveller in 2016, "I'm a working mom and every night when I'm working, he's the one feeding them dinner, giving them a bath, reading them goodnight stories, tucking them in and making sure they sleep well." By normalizing respectful co-parenting, Bialik became a relatable guide for families facing similar challenges.
She leaned on her faith for strength
Mayim Bialik drew strength from her Jewish faith as she navigated the ins and outs of the divorce proceedings. As she told Access Hollywood (via Los Angeles Times), "There's a religious process. You sit in the same room and you watch your divorce deed be written. It's actually a very interesting thousands-year-old document that you watch written and you have to be in the same room as your ex." In a 2013 Kveller essay, she detailed the process of obtaining a get, the traditional Jewish divorce document. "The term 'closure' has never made more sense to me than in the get proceeding," she wrote.
Beyond the get itself, Bialik explored many Jewish laws and customs surrounding divorce. She blogged about questions like how many Shabbat candles a divorced woman should light, whether she should continue covering her head in prayer as married Orthodox women do, and if she was still obligated to perform the ritual mikveh bath.
Even in her day-to-day life, Bialik's faith became a source of stability post-divorce. She has long observed the Shabbat, a weekly day of rest from Friday evening to Saturday night. As she said during an "On Air with Ryan Seacrest" appearance, "I do believe in the Sabbath ... shutting down for 25 hours a week." Protecting her Shabbat observance has given her and the kids a reassuring ritual when work and worries take a back seat to faith and family.
She stayed close to her ex-husband's family
Divorce often drives a wedge between extended families, but Mayim Bialik was determined not to lose the bonds she had built with her ex-husband's kin. As she stated in a video on her YouTube channel, "Divorce isn't the end of a family ... we still have responsibilities to each other's families and to our kids as a family." That means that Stone's relatives, who were part of Bialik's life for nearly a decade, didn't suddenly become strangers post-divorce.
In fact, in 2018, Bialik shared with her fans that she even traveled with both sides of their family to Israel in the wake of the divorce. "So, my ex-husband and I just took a huge divorced family vacation together with our kids. And our moms. Is that weird? I mean, it is right? We know," she wrote on Instagram. The following year, Bialik revealed that she and her ex took another vacation together, and yes, once again, with both of their mothers in tow. In a 2019 piece for Grok Nation, Bialik wrote, "I went to family camp for Passover. I headed there with my sons, their dad (my ex-husband), his mom (whom I still refer to as my mother-in-law), and my mom." At Passover camp, the whole group participated in several activities together. The family shared meals, attended synagogue services, and even listened as Bialik gave a drash from the pulpit. While not always easy, these decisions demonstrated her belief that children benefit when extended family ties remain intact.
She turned her vulnerability into strength
While she elects to keep many pieces of her personal life private, Mayim Bialik has also been pretty open about some fairly awkward — albeit relatable — co-parenting moments. In 2018, she wrote about spending Thanksgiving with her ex, his girlfriend, her children, and their extended families on Grok Nation. "It was our first time doing this kind of meal together. I would be lying if I didn't say I was nervous," Bialik admitted candidly.
So why did she do it? In short: for her kids. Bialik braced herself and pushed through the discomfort because she believed sharing the holiday would ultimately benefit her sons. "Doing separate holidays seems excessive and sad. We are a family even though we are divorced. I want to witness them eating the foods we make them and it feels good to sit at a table with them and their father," she wrote.
Rather than focus on her own nerves, she remembered that it was all for the sake of her sons' happiness. "I want to model for my boys what our family looks like in all of its non-traditionalness. They are the products of me and their dad. It's important for them to see us working together to make holidays special together," Bialik explained. In other words, she was willing to feel a little uncomfortable if it taught her children about unity and resilience.
She navigated major career changes with grace
Mayim Bialik's personal life wasn't the only thing changing after her divorce, as her professional world was full of big changes too. That said, she handled each career shift with positivity and poise and displayed resilience in the face of professional ups and downs. Bialik's career after "The Big Bang Theory" could've hit a major lull, but instead she embraced a number of new opportunities. She began working on projects she felt passionate about, including producing and starring in "Call Me Kat," writing and directing her first film, and eventually stepping up to help fill Alex Trebek's shoes on "Jeopardy!" in 2021.
Although her time as a host of "Jeopardy!" came to an abrupt end in 2023, Bialik exited the quiz show with gratitude. After initially splitting hosting duties with Ken Jennings, Sony executives informed Bialik that Jennings would become the only permanent host. The news could have been a blow to her ego, but instead Bialik thanked the show and fans on Instagram, writing that she was "deeply grateful" for the opportunity.
A "Jeopardy!" spokesperson told People, "We are truly grateful for all of Mayim's contributions to 'Jeopardy!,' and we hope to continue to work with her on primetime specials." By all accounts, Bialik left on good terms, her professionalism shining through. This grace under disappointment impressed many observers and strengthened Bialik's reputation as a class act. She then refocused her attention on her other passions, the ones she has more creative control over. Stepping away from the game show allowed her to dedicate more energy to her podcast, which by then was in full swing with weekly episodes and an avid following.
She started exercising after her divorce
Mayim Bialik made exercise a key part of her coping strategy and self-care routine once she found herself single again. That said, Bialik admits she's not a gym rat by nature. "I don't go to the gym every morning. I don't work out with a trainer. I don't have that kind of life. ... The body that I want doesn't go with the schedule that I have," she joked on "On Air with Ryan Seacrest" in 2022.
However, in the immediate aftermath of her split, Bialik did find that breaking a sweat did wonders for her mental health. "You will likely have a ton of angry and hurt feelings as divorce proceeds ... Exercise helps with all of these emotions," she advised others in a 2013 post for Kveller.
During that period, Bialik took up running, an activity she had not practiced regularly since her college days, and even returned to weight-lifting, which she used to enjoy in her youth. "I tend to favor solitary activities since I'm a solitary person," she stated when reflecting on why a solo run or a quiet yoga session appealed to her more than group classes.
She found love again with Jonathan Cohen
One of the most uplifting chapters in Mayim Bialik's post-divorce story is that she opened her heart to love again. For many years after splitting from Michael Stone, Bialik focused on raising her sons and working on herself. Then, around a decade after her divorce, fate brought an old acquaintance back into her life. Bialik met her current boyfriend, Jonathan Cohen, at a kid's birthday party years before they began dating. While they haven't revealed the exact date when their relationship first took a romantic turn, we do know they've been an item since at least 2020.
By all accounts, Cohen sure seems to understand and embrace Bialik's family dynamic, as he himself is divorced and has a young son from his previous marriage. In 2018, he revealed on Instagram that he relocated from Canada to California to be closer to his child, a decision Bialik surely respects given her own commitment to co-parenting. This means both partners come into the relationship as committed parents, with kids who are their world.
What's more, Cohen seems to be incredibly supportive of his other half's career. After it was announced that Bialik would no longer be a "Jeopardy!" host, Cohen posted an Instagram story where he made it clear he was disappointed. He did not state the reason, but the timing led fans to believe he was reacting to Bialik's firing.
Her mental health platform opened doors to healing
After her divorce, Mayim Bialik not only prioritized her kids' mental well-being, but she also began taking her own mental health more seriously. She eventually turned that passion into a major project by launching a podcast called "Mayim Bialik's Breakdown." She co-created and co-hosts the podcast with her boyfriend, Jonathan Cohen, and together they have built a unique space where psychology meets candid personal storytelling. The podcast invites therapists, neuroscientists, and celebrities to talk openly about issues like trauma, anxiety, and grief.
She and Cohen often share their own experiences. For instance, Bialik has spoken about her long history with anxiety and the therapy that keeps her grounded, in an effort to normalize these conversations. "I want to make these conversations as accessible as talking to a friend," she told Vanity Fair. Bialik uses her background to sprinkle in neuroscience insights, while Cohen contributes a new-age wellness perspective, making for a rich blend of hard science and heartfelt storytelling.
In that same interview Bialik noted that while she may be an open book about some things, she is careful not to put too much of her personal life on the podcast. "There's a whole part of my life that's just mine. I talk about my kids, usually comically, but not in a lot of depth. You won't find details about my relationship with Jonathan," she said.
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.
She has become stronger than ever
While reflecting on Mayim Bialik's post-divorce evolution, one theme ties it all together: clarity of purpose. At every turn, her guiding principle has been family first. "My kids get one chance to be kids ... I have to put them first," she explained in a 2016 Kveller post — and she meant it. That clear priority has shaped everything from her co-parenting style to career choices that favor flexibility to how she spends her weekends. The pain of divorce, while unfortunate, gave Bialik a new lens through which she evaluates her life's decisions.
This clarity has, in turn, made her stronger than ever. Despite facing hardships, Bialik has spoken about learning to weather life's ups and downs without losing herself in the process. As she put it in an aforementioned Grok Nation post, "Pain does not have to paralyze us ... It can be present while simultaneously moving forward." In the end, the story of how Mayim Bialik was never the same after her divorce is a story of resilience and reinvention. Today, Bialik is a woman who wears many hats: actor, scientist, advocate, podcaster, mother, and partner. And she wears all of those hats unapologetically.