Fans Praise Kelly Osbourne's New Look As She Channels '80s Rock Glamour In London

Kelly Osbourne certainly had a difficult year, and it's had fans worried. If her latest Instagram photos are any indication, though, things may be taking a turn for the better. On May 31, the former reality TV star took the stage at London's Mighty Hoopla festival alongside Scissor Sisters as the crowd of 25,000 music-lovers cheered her on. And now, the internet is cheering her on, too.

kellyosbourne/Instagram

Osbourne shared photos of herself at Mighty Hoopla on her Instagram Stories. With bold blue makeup, a matching metallic dress, and slicked back hair, the star's style looks aligned with that of her younger self. Her bold, '80s-inspired look paired with the fact that it had been nearly two decades since she last hit the stage to perform felt like a throwback moment for Osbourne's fans. This throwback may just be another phase in the star's stunning transformation. Based on the praise she's been getting online, however, it seems everybody is hoping this particular phase is here to stay.