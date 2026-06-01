Fans Praise Kelly Osbourne's New Look As She Channels '80s Rock Glamour In London
Kelly Osbourne certainly had a difficult year, and it's had fans worried. If her latest Instagram photos are any indication, though, things may be taking a turn for the better. On May 31, the former reality TV star took the stage at London's Mighty Hoopla festival alongside Scissor Sisters as the crowd of 25,000 music-lovers cheered her on. And now, the internet is cheering her on, too.
Osbourne shared photos of herself at Mighty Hoopla on her Instagram Stories. With bold blue makeup, a matching metallic dress, and slicked back hair, the star's style looks aligned with that of her younger self. Her bold, '80s-inspired look paired with the fact that it had been nearly two decades since she last hit the stage to perform felt like a throwback moment for Osbourne's fans. This throwback may just be another phase in the star's stunning transformation. Based on the praise she's been getting online, however, it seems everybody is hoping this particular phase is here to stay.
Fans are clearly relieved to see Kelly Osbourne having a bit of fun
Clips of Kelly Osbourne hitting the stage after an invitation from Scissor Sisters' Jake Shears quickly made the rounds on X. "Always liked this song! She looks great," someone commented on a clip of the duo singing "One Word." "She looks lovely," another person added. "She's happy ! This is good," one X user wrote.
Wee clip of @KellyOsbourne guest spot at Mighty Hoopla today with @scissorsisters, performing One Word pic.twitter.com/AeJMwISjZO
— daniel (@lordisthisfree) May 31, 2026
It's clear that fans were excited to see Kelly sporting the edgy look she used to be known for and making music again. Yet, many were also happy just to see the star looking happy. It has been obvious to many that Kelly hasn't been the same since the death of her dad Ozzy Osbourne nearly a year ago. Mere months later, Kelly called it quits with her fiancé Sid Wilson. That's a lot of pain for anyone to endure in just one year. Seeing Kelly having a bit of fun and appearing to feel more like her old self was clearly comforting for all the folks who've been worried about her as of late. As one X user wrote, "Good for her. She's having a good time and smiling." After the year she's had, that's really what matters most.