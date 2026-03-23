Kelly Osbourne's Difficult Year Reportedly Just Got Even Worse (& We're More Worried Than Ever)
It's abundantly clear that Kelly Osbourne hasn't been the same since the death of her dad Ozzy Osbourne. To make matters even worse, her already significant weight loss has gotten even more drastic in the months following his passing. And, photos of Kelly Osbourne's jarring transformation have kept her in the news, with fans increasingly concerned about her wellbeing. You don't have to know the former reality star personally to see that she has been struggling lately. The last thing Kelly needed was yet another hardship piled on top of all the rest, which makes the revelation that she and her fiancé, and baby daddy, have called it quits even sadder.
Seven months after getting engaged, Kelly and Sid Wilson have reportedly broken up. The Slipknot star proposed at Ozzy's farewell concert with his band Black Sabbath just weeks before his death in July 2025. "Kelly and Sid have decided to call off their engagement," an insider confirmed to the Daily Mail. "Kelly has been struggling following the loss of her father. The grieving process has been incredibly difficult, and she's been doing everything she can to cope." Kelly has been open about this hardship. After losing her father, she took to Instagram to thank fans for the kind words and to open up about her grief. She called Ozzy's death "the hardest moment of my life" and admitted "I will not be OK for a while," (via Entertainment Weekly).
Kelly Osbourne's breakup from Sid Wilson was reportedly a long time coming
While the source announcing Kelly Osbourne's split from Sid Wilson implied that the pain of Ozzy Osbourne's passing may have taken a toll on the relationship, it seems that there is much more at play. "In truth, she and Sid have been facing challenges in their relationship for some time, and things were not as they appeared," they also disclosed to the Daily Mail. Back in 2022, the former reality star hard launched her romance with Wilson on Instagram, writing, "'After 23 years of friendship, I can't believe where we have ended up. You are my best friend, my soulmate, and I am so deeply in love with you, Sidney George Wilson." Within the year, the pair welcomed a son.
The former "Fashion Police" co-host's late father hilariously told Wilson he couldn't marry his daughter in a video of the rocker's proposal shared on Instagram but it seems the entire Osbourne family was supportive of their union. Their now-three-year-old reportedly played a role in the celebrity couple staying together for as long as they did. Wilson and Kelly reportedly "tried to make it work, particularly for the sake of their child, but ultimately decided that separating is the best path forward." Still, Kelly is working hard to heal and get through this harrowing time in her life. As the insider explained, "Kelly has endured a great deal over the past year. Despite everything, she remains sober and is now focusing on herself and her role as a mother moving ahead."