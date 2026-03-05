Kelly Osbourne Hasn't Been The Same Since The Death Of Her Dad Ozzy

Kelly Osbourne is different. But it's not just the obvious difference in her appearance that we're talking about. According to sources, she hasn't been the same since the death of her dad, Ozzy Osbourne. It's easy to understand: Ozzy was a rock 'n roll legend, and his death in 2025 sent hordes of fans into a mourning period. So it wouldn't be any different with people close to him.

The public speculated that something was going on with Kelly during an appearance at the Brit Awards in early 2026. She and her mother, Sharon Osbourne, were welcomed to the stage to accept a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award to Ozzy. Netizens believed that Kelly's appearance was an indication that she wasn't fine, and people on social media immediately started speculating about her health.

A source told the Daily Mail, "Kelly used to be the loudest person in the room, always giving her opinion, but now she's very shy and comes across anxious, you can see she's just holding herself together." Another source felt the same: "Sharon seems in a much better place. But it's clear Kelly is still dealing with a lot of grief."