The Heartbreaking Way The Royal Family Handled William & Harry's Grief

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The world was shocked to learn the details of Princess Diana's death in August 1997 following a serious car accident. Diana sustained unusual pulmonary vein damage, so even a first responder who treated her was surprised when she didn't survive. Due to the suddenness of this tragedy, the royals struggled to balance their family's personal needs while simultaneously figuring out their public responsibilities.

William, Prince of Wales, was 15 and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, was 12 at the time, and they were at Balmoral with Queen Elizabeth and King Charles. It was early in the morning when Charles broke the news to Harry. "He was in shock, it seemed," Harry later recalled in his memoir "Spare" (via E! News). "Pa didn't hug me. He wasn't great at showing emotions under normal circumstances, how could he be expected to show them in such a crisis?" Harry also noted his own absence of emotion at the time as he struggled to process this devastating information.

Due to the overwhelming circumstances, Charles reportedly wanted William and Harry to go to therapy, according to Christopher Andersen's book, "Brothers and Wives." While it seems like it should be pretty straightforward for the royals to make these healthcare arrangements, Andersen asserted that things got bogged up by the workings of The Firm. "There was concern among some of Her Majesty's advisors that it 'would simply not look good at the moment' for members of the royal family 'to be seen to have mental health issues,'" Andersen claimed (via The Royal Observer).