Here's How The Royal Family's Healthcare Really Works

Queen Elizabeth II ruled for 70 years, making her Britain's longest-reigning monarch in history. She was woven into the very fabric of the world this generation inhabits — presidents and prime ministers came and went, but the queen remained the one constant for seven decades. Therefore, one would be forgiven for, perhaps, forgetting that she wasn't immortal. She sure seemed like an immortal being — she'd just always been there, a steady presence and the face of the British monarchy. When she died in September 2022, it served as a reminder that death comes for us all — even the royalty among us. Of course, the queen looking as good and being as healthy as she was at her age was, in part, thanks to quality healthcare.

While many of the monarchy's traditions might appear ancient, their healthcare kept up with the times. For instance, Queen Elizabeth's father, King George VI, underwent a procedure to remove his left lung in Buckingham Palace's Buhl Room in 1951, but now the royal family goes to prestigious hospitals. Very recently, King Charles III and Princess Catherine were admitted to the London Clinic to undergo surgery — Charles for an enlarged prostate, and Catherine for abdominal surgery. Naturally, the public was concerned for the two royals, but if there's one thing we can know for sure, it's that this family receives the best healthcare there is — from fancy hospitals to renowned physicians, it might be safe to say that their medical bills would take your breath away.