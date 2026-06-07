Zooey Deschanel Looks Different Without Her Signature Brunette Hair Color — Here's Why

It's true that going blond can totally transform your look, but a darker shade can be just as much of a change. Take Zooey Deschanel, who is known for her fabulous hair as Jess Day on "New Girl," and briefly went blond in the early 2000s. The actor's lighter strands made her whole appearance look so different compared to the darker hair she normally sports. In the side-by-side comparison below, you can see how striking Deschanel looks with brown hair compared to blond. In the left photo, which was taken in 2001 during a Sundance Film Festival party, Deschanel's hair was cut in a lob and highlighted blond.

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She was also missing her signature bangs, parting her hair in the middle instead. The TV star looks like a completely different person in the photo on the right, from the 2002 film premiere of "Big Trouble." With her dark brown locks and bangs, the first thing we notice is how much her blue eyes pop. She also looks a bit paler in this picture, which stands out even more with her ruby red lips (it's totally giving Snow White vibes). Brunette gives the "Elf" star's features a much bigger contrast than the blond, and it's easy to see why she has mostly kept the darker shade around in the years since.